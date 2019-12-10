Daavlin Partners with HealthLens to Increase Phototherapy Access for Patients

BRYAN, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daavlin is a leading U.S. manufacturer of phototherapy units which use therapeutic ultraviolet light to safely and effectively treat patients with psoriasis, vitiligo and eczema. "Although many patients begin treatment in a clinical setting, an increasing number of patients prefer to treat in the privacy of their homes," says CEO, David Swanson. "Our partnership with HealthLens and the creation of DaavlinDirect is giving better access to patients who can receive both a dermatology consultation and their treatment from the comfort of home."

In a recent study conducted by Hanover Research of over 400 psoriasis patients, nearly 90% reported that their condition had a moderate to major negative impact on their quality of life.1 Traci Hartman, Vice President of Consumer Markets for Daavlin, says, "Psoriasis symptoms can be debilitating. Many patients suffer from itching, scaling of the skin, burning and/or swelling. These symptoms keep many people from doing the things they enjoy and can even impact daily activities that most of us take for granted. Other dermatological diseases such as vitiligo and eczema can be equally burdensome." And unfortunately, the length of time it takes to see a dermatologist has increased significantly over the last several years.

According to a report released by Greater Access for Patient Partners (GAPP), appointment wait times for dermatology services have increased by 46% since 2009. The average wait time to receive a dermatology appointment is 32.3 days. However, with a new partnership between Daavlin and HealthLens called DaavlinDirect, patients will be able to have their condition evaluated and begin treatment much more quickly.

DaavlinDirect connects board-certified physicians with patients through an online telemedicine portal powered by HealthLens. Patients can easily secure an online consultation with a physician of their choice through a computer, smartphone or tablet. After answering a brief health history and uploading a few photos of their skin condition, the information is electronically encrypted and securely sent to the selected physician. The patient information is then reviewed and the physician typically responds within 1-2 business days.

If the physician determines that home phototherapy is the right treatment for the patient, a light therapy prescription is sent to Daavlin to fill. Instead of waiting weeks to see a physician and start therapy, a patient could begin treatments much more quickly. C.B., a patient from San Jose, California provided his opinion of the new service. "At first, I was skeptical, but now I am so happy I tried DaavlinDirect. I was amazed that I could get an evaluation and prescription from a board-certified dermatologist in less than a day! And it was done all online."

Patients in the states of California, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee are currently able to use the service. "We are very excited to launch DaavlinDirect in a few states now and look forward to adding coverage over the coming months," adds Hartman. To learn more or to begin an online consultation, please visit Daavlin.com/DaavlinDirect.

1Hanover Research. September 2019. "Psoriasis Patients' Path to Treatment."

