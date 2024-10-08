Dabbsson unveils two next-generation power solutions for home power backup

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dabbsson, the leading brand of EV-grade semi-solid state LiFePO4 batteries, announced the launch of two new flagship portable power stations: DBS1400 Pro and DBS2100 Pro. Engineered with proprietary technologies like DabFlash Fast-Charging Technology and DabShield Protection System, these two new models are designed to power small and large families through unexpected situations, whether at home or on the road.

DBS1400 Pro: Fast Charging for Active Lifestyles

Dabbsson DBS1400 Pro power station features DabFlash fast-charging technology that can recharge to 80% in just 32 minutes.

For individuals and small families looking for fast and dependable power on the move, the DBS1400 Pro can recharge to 80% in just mere 32 minutes. Powered by Dabbsson's proprietary DabFlash fast charging technology, the DBS1400 Pro is equipped with a bi-directional smart inverter to increases charging power, doubling the charging speed compared to traditional energy storage solutions.

With expandable battery capacity from 1.3 to 11.3kWh, plus 2400W output power, up to 3600W when using the Power Boost mode and various outputs, the DBS1400 Pro is perfect for home emergency situations, camping trips out of town, and outdoor adventures.

DBS2100 Pro: All-Inclusive Power for Family Preparedness

The DBS2100 Pro is an ultimate power solution for large families and people living in places where frequent power outages are quite a norm. With a capacity expandable from 2.15 to 12.9kWh, output of 2400W that goes up to 3600W if using the Power Boost mode, this power generator is suitable for longer energy demands, whether at home during a blackout or camping in the outdoors.

With 2400W fast AC charging and 1200W solar charging, 0-80% charge can be done in 1.5hours. The DBS2100 Pro can power up to 13 devices simultaneously, or up to 17 with the addition of an expansion battery.

All Dabbsson power stations are powered by semi-solid state LiFePO4 batteries, the same as used in high-end electric cars, providing 15+ years of lifespan, 9 times longer than batteries used in traditional power station; this makes the Dabbsson power stations a long-term investment in reliable power.

Availability

The DBS1400 Pro and DBS2100 Pro portable power stations are now available on Amazon now.

About Dabbsson

Dabbsson is at the forefront of EV-grade semi-solid state LiFePO4 battery technology, committed to providing high-performance, reliable power solutions. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Dabbsson continuously pushes the boundaries of portable power solutions, helping over 500,000 families enjoy clean, sustainable energy at home or on the road.

