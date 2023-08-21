Dabell, with its sophisticated technology and tone, gains attention within the harmonica industry from Germany, Japan, and Mainland China

  • Harmonica can only be produced in four countries around the world
  • Korea's Dabell produces and exports its own brand of harmonica to 18 countries

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interest in harmonica, which helps with weakened respiratory diseases, is increasing rapidly worldwide, as external activities, which have shrunk over the past three years due to the outbreak of COVID-19, resume.

Harmonica, the only instrument played using exhalation, helps improve lung capacity. In the United States, doctors often recommend playing harmonica as prescribed medical advice.

Harmonica is an attractive instrument that is small and easy to carry, and it can be played anywhere and has a beautiful tone to the extent that it is called the heavenly tone.

Since there is almost no cost burden and it is not difficult to try, the learning craze is increasing in many ways from children to the elderly. They can learn in groups at schools or cultural centers or learn by themselves.

Currently, harmonica can only be produced in four countries around the world. Dabell in Korea is producing and exporting its own brand of harmonica to 18 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

Even though Dabell is a latecomer, it is attracting attention as a company that is in the spotlight in the harmonica industry, which is swept by Germany, Japan, and China with its sophisticated technology and tone.

Dabell, an Incheon-based comprehensive musical instrument manufacturer, was selected as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project".

Founded in 2011, the company mainly produced instruments for textbooks such as recorders, xylophones, and ocarinas, but to overcome the decreasing number of students in Korea, it has developed the only domestic melody horn technology in Korea to produce high-quality harmonica.

