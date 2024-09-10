Dablicator™ Introduces New XL Series of Dablicator™ Oil Applicator for Enhanced Cannabis Consumption Experience

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dablicator™, the leading innovator in cannabis oil delivery technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of the new XL series of Dablicator™ Oil Applicator. In addition to the existing 0.6mL and 1.2mL sizes, users can now enjoy the same great measured dosing experience and versatility in 2.7mL and 4.2mL sizes.

Cannabis patient twisting the XL Series Dablicator™ oil applicator for use.

The decision to introduce the XL series stems from the growing trend towards larger size formats in the cannabis industry. Sales of vape formats larger than 1.5g have increased nearly 300% in the past year, according to BDSA data. As users seek more value in their cannabis consumption routine, they're gravitating towards Dablicator oil applicator for its versatility and convenience. With the new, larger sizes, users will find even more value in having more product in a single, easy-to-use device.

"We are excited to expand our product line to include larger sizes of the Dablicator Oil Applicator, providing our customers with more product and greater value with each purchase," said Mike McDonald, President of Dablicator. "Our goal is to empower cannabis consumers and patients to use cannabis how they want, and the new larger sizes offer even more of that."

The Dablicator Brand Partner Program further enhances the customer experience, offering a complimentary retail and trade marketing program, digital marketing program, and virtual training program to brand partners. This comprehensive support system ensures that brand partners are supported throughout their production and sales process, receiving the necessary assets and tools to maximize their sales and marketing success, all included with their hardware order.

For more information on the new larger sizes of the Dablicator™ Oil Applicator and the Dablicator Brand Partner Program, visit www.dablicator.com .

About Dablicator:

Originally created by one of California's leading cannabis brands, Dablicator partners with vertically integrated operators and premium extract brands to deliver the easiest, most versatile way to experience cannabis. Their patented Dablicator™ oil applicator, is designed to replace a messy syringe and is ideal for all oil types including live rosin, solventless, live resin, RSO, distillate, hemp CBD, and more. The Dablicator brand partner program provides a turnkey solution with fully brandable hardware, packaging, and marketing materials that drives product innovation and accretive retail revenue with your brand and your oil.

