Dabo Swinney's Pink Postgame Blazer Leads to $25,000 Donation to All In Team® Foundation from Belk

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney is known for his success on the field and for being a mentor to young men across the country, but it's his fashion sense that's making headlines this week. Media couldn't get enough of the pink blazer from Belk that Swinney sported at Saturday's postgame news conference following the Tigers' win over Boston College, which he was wearing in support of a cause near and dear to his heart – breast cancer awareness.

Swinney gave a light-hearted and fun shout-out to Belk in his press conference, centered around the $49 pink blazer he was wearing from Belk. Belk is now sharing the love back with Swinney and will donate $25,000 to the Dabo All In Team® Foundation, which was founded by Dabo and Kathleen Swinney to help fund breast cancer research and prevention. Belk has also been a strong supporter of breast cancer support and funding.

Swinney's wife Kathleen's older sister died from breast cancer five years ago and Kathleen herself has undergone a double mastectomy after learning she was a carrier of the breast cancer gene. The Dabo All In Team® Foundation works to raise awareness of breast cancer prevention and to improve technology, research and early detection.

