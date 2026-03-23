Dabstract Now Available in Maryland!

BALTIMORE, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dabstract, UCG Inc.'s award-winning concentrate brand recognized for its terpene-forward High Terpene Extract (HTE) products, is proud to announce availability in Maryland through a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

This partnership combines Dabstract's proprietary extraction methods, product formulations, and custom hardware with Trulieve's support and scale — bringing strain-specific, live resin HTE cannabis oil products to both adult-use consumers and medical patients across Maryland.

Dabstract Live resin HTE All-in-One Device

Through this collaboration, Dabstract will introduce its celebrated Live Resin High Terpene Extract (HTE) All-in-One Device and Universal Vape Cartridges to select dispensaries in Maryland, with additional product formats planned for future releases. Known for their strain-specific formulations and terpene preservation, Dabstract products are designed to authentically reflect the genetics and native profile of each cultivar.

Dabstract has earned recognition in multiple markets for its commitment to quality and innovation, including winning Best Live Resin Vape, Best Vape Pen, Best THC Distillate, Best BHO Concentrates. The brand's focus remains consistent: developing innovative, terpene-forward products that meet the expectations of sophisticated cannabis consumers.

Dylan Thiel, CTO and founder of Dabstract, stated, "We're incredibly excited and proud to bring Dabstract's line of premium, award-winning cannabis concentrates to the Maryland market. This partnership represents a major step forward in our commitment to bring products that exemplify quality, potency, and true-to-strain flavor profiles across the country."

Maryland consumers can find Dabstract's Live Resin HTE vape products at select retail dispensaries statewide, with more to come.

To stay updated on product releases and participating locations, visit Dabstract.com/store-finder

About Dabstract

Dabstract is UGC Inc.'s award-winning cannabis brand, recognized for its High Terpene Extracts (HTE). Founded by brothers Derek and Dylan Thiel in Washington State, Dabstract has built a reputation for producing high-quality concentrates and oil products that celebrate the essence of each strain through proprietary terpene preservation methods.

About Trulieve

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is an industry-leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

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Kellie Gaustad

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SOURCE Union Cannabis Group