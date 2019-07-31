DAC Introduces Proove Intelligence

Emerging from its roots as a pure-play web analytics group almost a decade ago, DAC's Marketing Science team has grown to include best-in-class data analytics, reporting, and BI expertise, serving some of the most progressive and data driven brands in North America and Europe. In 2019, the department is evolving into an independent practice that will combine scientific methodologies with creative problem-solving to tackle unique business challenges.

"Data surplus isn't just for large conglomerates anymore," says DAC CEO and Managing Partner, Norm Hagarty. "We're seeing many companies sit on valuable data without the time or in-house talent to appropriately activate it."

"We've assembled a multidisciplinary team of experienced professionals to directly address this marketplace gap, extracting value from data that helps organizations tackle their immediate growth and retention challenges."

Dan Temby, President of Proove Intelligence, explains the team's process: "We specialize in driving transformative long-term business outcomes by executing and iterating on rapid analyses that drive near-term meaningful results, all of which are verified and fine-tuned out in the field."

"Our unique Outcome Engine has been designed from the ground up to help business leaders argue with data to justify decisions and triggering real growth within their organization. And our name, Proove Intelligence, expresses our desire to tangibly demonstrate value, helping clients realize the true potential of their data assets."

Proove Intelligence capitalizes on this data surplus using a combination of machine, human, and business intelligence to drive tangible gains. Services range from data assessment and strategic planning to data resource management, advanced analytics and data activation.

DAC is a leading digital performance marketing agency with offices across the US, Canada, and Europe. With more than 47 years of experience, we bring a truly unique perspective to localization and personalization in digital marketing. We understand how to connect brands with customers whoever and—uniquely—wherever they are, empowering businesses of all sizes to reach the right people at the right time and drive transformative digital growth.

SOURCE DAC

