DACFP's Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets Recognized by FINRA as Professional Designation

News provided by

Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP)

07 Aug, 2023, 16:00 ET

Online, self-study program, oldest and largest of its kind, has world-class faculty

20% Discount for Those who Enroll by August 31

GREAT FALLS, Va., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority now lists the DACFP Certificate in Blockchain and Digital AssetsSM as a professional designation. Financial professionals who complete the 15 CE-credit course are now entitled to display the CBDA credential, for Certified in Blockchain and Digital Assets. 

"In recognition of this milestone, those who enroll in the program by August 31 receive a 20% discount," said Don Friedman, DACFP president. Enrollees should use code "CBDA23" when signing up for the course.

DACFP's certificate program debuted in 2021 and was completely revised earlier this year. The online self-study course has five tracks, with programs for advisors, back-office executives, investors, crypto professionals and ex-US professionals and investors. The content is taught by a world-class faculty, including Scott Stornetta, co-inventor of blockchain technology, and Anders Brownworth of the Boston Federal Reserve. Thousands of financial professionals from 37 countries have completed the program, which is the oldest and largest of its kind.

"Attaining FINRA listing as a professional designation reflects not only the quality of the course, but the importance of becoming fluent in this new asset class," said Ric Edelman, DACFP's founder. Edelman is the most successful financial advisor in history, having created the nation's largest RIA. He was named three times as the #1 Independent Financial Advisor in the nation by Barron's. "We're honored to provide best-in-class crypto education for the financial, crypto and investor communities."

Those completing the program gain vital understanding of blockchain technology, its investment thesis and opportunities, and how advisors can incorporate this new asset class into their practice management – including regulatory, compliance and tax issues. 

For more information, visit FINRA's profession designation website and DACFP's Certificate program.

About DACFP
Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is the leading provider of crypto education. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs and other educational content. Its flagship program, the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets, is the first and largest certificate program of its kind—an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 18 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals globally have enrolled.

Contact for DACFP:
Ryan Graham, JConnelly
[email protected] 

SOURCE Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP)

Also from this source

DACFP Announces Expansion of Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.