DACFP's Crypto Designation Now Offers New Ex-US Track

GREAT FALLS, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals, the leading provider of crypto education, has introduced an Ex-US track so financial professionals worldwide can become Certified in Blockchain and Digital AssetsSM. The Ex-US track is offered in nine languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish and English.

This is the fifth track offered by DACFP, joining tracks for client-facing financial advisors; financial professionals in operations, compliance, marketing and management not directly serving clients; those working in the crypto industry; and a track for investors, consumers and students.

The new Ex-US Track omits modules unique to U.S. tax law and regulation, making the entire program valuable and relevant for financial professionals worldwide. Already, professionals from 37 countries have completed the course.

"Our new Ex-US Track reflects our commitment to delivering comprehensive crypto education worldwide," said DACFP Founder Ric Edelman, author of the #1 Amazon best-seller, The Truth About Crypto. "You can choose the option best for you, so you can engage in this innovative technology and asset class."

The CBDA designation is the industry's oldest and largest certification course, with thousands of enrollments. The world-class faculty includes Dr. Scott Stornetta and other luminaries in the field. 

The online, self-study program lets participants pursue the CBDA designation at their own pace, and offers up to 18 Continuing Education credits. In the U.S., the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority lists the CBDA as a professional designation for financial professionals.

Those who enroll in the Ex-US track by November 15 can get a 20% discount by using discount code GLOBAL20. Scholarship programs are also available. Learn more at dacfp.com/certification.

About DACFP
Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is the leading provider of crypto education. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs and other educational content. Its flagship program, the Certified in Blockchain and Digital AssetsSM, is the first and largest certification program of its kind – an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 18 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals from 37 countries have enrolled.

