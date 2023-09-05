Dacia Partners with NNG to Offer Dacia Drivers Smartphone-Based Map Updates

News provided by

NNG

05 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

NNG launched its latest feature for Dacia vehicles, enabling drivers to update their onboard navigation content with an easy-to-use app. The feature provides a convenient way to update navigation in car models without access to over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities.

BUDAPEST, Hungary and BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NNG announced its new solution, developed in partnership with Dacia. Designed to serve drivers who may not have access to onboard connectivity for content updates, the new solution lets Dacia customers maintain and upgrade their onboard navigation systems via a smartphone app.

Continue Reading
Dacia Map Update app
Dacia Map Update app

The Dacia Map Update app lets drivers select, purchase, and download the latest regional content packages directly to their mobile devices via the app. Users then simply connect their phone to the vehicle, open the app, and upload the selected map packages directly to the Dacia Media Nav. The smartphone app, a new addition to the navigation solution offered by NNG, will provide Dacia customers with easy access to a large selection of map packages.

"The demand for connected mobility services and accurate, up-to-date maps is growing globally," said Balázs Bodorkós, Director of Product Management, NNG. "Providing simple, feature-rich, and cost-effective map updates to vehicles without onboard connectivity has long been a challenge for the industry. It has been a great pleasure to work closely with Renault Group to build a solution that answers this technological challenge and improves the ownership experience of the nearly 3 million Dacia vehicles equipped with NNG iGO Navigation."

The Dacia Map Update smartphone application is available now for Android devices in the Google Play Store, with Apple device support to follow. The app supports Dacia Vehicles featuring Media Nav devices with Android Auto capabilities.

You can download the application with the following link: https://social.nng.com/pbmu_dacia.

About NNG

NNG is a leading global supplier of embedded and connected software solutions for the automotive industry. Found in over 60 million devices worldwide, its solutions span Navigation, Connected Services, Cockpit, and Cybersecurity. NNG delivers the next generation of smart, secure, and connected mobility – from the cockpit to the cloud. www.nng.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201055/NNG_Dacia_Map_Update_App.jpg

SOURCE NNG

Also from this source

Dacia Partners with NNG to Offer Dacia Drivers Smartphone-Based Map Updates

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.