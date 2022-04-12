DAD GRASS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF GEORGE HARRISON 'ALL THINGS MUST GRASS' COLLECTION IN CELEBRATION OF THE LEGENDARY MUSICIAN'S SEMINAL 1970 ALBUM

"We tend to shy away from the high test blow-your-mind weed that kids are into today," said Ben Starmer, Co-Founder and CEO of Dad Grass. "For this project, we set out to create a mellower kind of joint, something that blended together the type of high quality, low potency, and all-natural flower that was around when George was 'having a laugh' back in the early 70s. Just a classic smoke for a classic bloke."

The low dose organic hemp flower used for these joints, as well as all Dad Grass products, contains less than 0.3% THC meaning that it won't get you stoned to the bone.

"These Special Blend joints should take you back to the good ol' days when smokin' a doobie helped you tune in, gave you a pleasant-but-manageable buzz and put you in a chilled out euphoric mood," said Joshua Katz, Co-Founder of Dad Grass. "

Directly inspired by the iconic artwork and creative spirit of All Things Must Pass, the collaboration also features paraphernalia and co-branded merchandise including a pack of George Harrison signature rolling papers , a rolling tray , and a very special edition All Things Must Grass Dad Stash . This version of Dad Grass's fan-favorite stashing system disguises a pack of Special Blend joints as an All Things Must Pass double cassette box so fans can hide their grass in plain sight.

