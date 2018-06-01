DaDa "Dreams Come True" Volunteer Recruitment is Now Open

The application is now open on DaDa official website, and parents can guide their children for the application.

Earlier in May this year, DaDa held the "Unique" brand upgrade event in Beijing. During the event, together with United Foundation for China's Health (UFCH), DaDa jointly launched the "to be with you" welfare program. Grace ZHI, DaDa's founder and CEO, and Roberta Lipson, founder and chairman of United Family Healthcare, and Quanling ZHANG, the famous former CCTV anchor, took this opportunity to discuss the value of this cross-field charitable program of education and social welfare.

This volunteer activity will start from the city where the students are located, first traveling to Xichang via Chengdu and then going to Nilejue Village Primary School in Wagu Township. DaDa will financially support the successful volunteer candidates for the whole trip.

Talking about the enthusiasm for public welfare activities, DaDa's CEO said: "The key role of DaDa as an online education institution is to provide the best education service and help others achieve their value. It's also what lies in our value. While doing this job well, we are also seeking ways of help in a broader dimension, and cross-border public welfare is undoubtedly a good choice for us to take our social responsibilities."

About the Daliang Mountains

The Daliang Mountains are located in the western region of China. The height of the mountains is between 2,000 to 4,000 meters with the highest being 4,000 meters. Forestry and agricultural industries are booming in this area. Yet, Mount Daliang is one of the most deprived areas in China and is also highly inaccessible. It is reported that children living in this area deal with malnutrition and the rate of orphans is one of the highest in China.

About DaDa

DaDa is a professional organization specializing in K12 online English education. After years of development, DaDa has formed key advantages, including research, a network of foreign teachers in Europe and the United States, a fixed one-on-one teaching model, a graded curriculum, diversified course categories, and fully functional coverage of mobile terminals. Its "100% Transparent Classroom" system allows parents to monitor their children's learning using mobile devices anytime, anywhere, and achieve efficient, convenient and personalized home-school collaboration.

DaDa is committed to building an "international school without walls" and always adheres to the teaching-oriented principle, through the establishment of Brain Spark. By collaborating with the Highlights Press, McGraw-Hill Education, and FLTRP, they can import qualified teaching content such as PLE, Reach, Highlights, and many authoritative tutorials (including electronic versions), and training and evaluating systems. DaDa maintains parity with schools from mainland China 1st tier cities as well as private schools from Hong Kong in terms of teaching resources.

In 2015, DaDa obtained round A financing from Dragon Capital, Pegasus Fund, and Qingsong Fund. In 2016, DaDa gained hundreds of millions of yuan in round B funding from Yonghua Capital. In December of the same year, it also raised a few hundred million yuan in round B+ financing led primarily by Oriental Fortune Capital. Among them, Yonghua Capital ranked third place regarding the most IPO exits of domestic VC/PE institutions in the first half of 2017, and the total amount of funds managed by the Oriental Fortune Capital exceeded RMB 20 billion. In January 2018, DaDa gained 100 million U.S. dollars in round C financing, jointly invested by the world-famous hedge fund, "The Tiger Fund " and the domestic education giant, the TAL Education Group, becoming one of the industry's invisible unicorns.

