Dada Group and JD.com Launch 'Nearby' Tab on JD.com App Homepage

A few days ago, JD.com and Dada Group officially launched "Shop Now", the JD Xiaoshigou, a jointly built new business dedicated for JD's on-demand consumer retail section, with the model of "order online, delivery from store, within one hour".

"Now, we have made another major stride forward in pioneering a new e-commerce model which consolidates all the capabilities of one-hour shopping within the JD.com eco-system and becomes the first to launch the dual homepages on App incorporating both B2C and on-demand retail and delivery." said Huijian He, Vice President of JD.com and Dada Group, Head of JD Omni-channel Home-Delivery Department. "In the coming JD's Double 11 this year, 'Nearby' will provide the best products, services and fulfilment for consumers by leveraging JD 'Shop Now'."

With the dual homepage, JD's users can smoothly switch between B2C services and local on-demand services. By clicking into the new Nearby tab, JD's users will discover offline stores labeled "Shop Now", and purchase from the ones within a 3-5 kilometer radius of their shipping address in a wide array of offerings – including fruits, vegetables, medicines, electronic accessories, home appliances, beauty products, apparels, and enjoy one-hour delivery service.

The offline stores' digitalization benefits from the market-tested capabilities of Dada Group's JDDJ, Dada Now and Haibo System, who deliver integrated solutions to help retailers and brand owners accelerate digital and omni-channel capabilities, while reducing cost and improving efficiency.

By integrating offline and online channels, JD.com has joined forces with Dada to provide users with greater convenience and personalization with a new feature aimed at offering users the ability to easily discover their local businesses.

The 2021 Double 11 Shopping Festival, one of the largest online shopping extravaganzas in China that attracts hundreds of millions of customers each year, will see JD.com and Dada bringing the best offerings and services to their customers with the Nearby for the first time, allowing customers to enjoy speedy, convenient and seamless online shopping as they snatch up deals offered by their favorite brands. JD.com's Double 11 campaign this year sees the highest number of offline retail stores participating, and will launch 8 omni-channel IP marketing campaigns, with more than 30 brands such as Procter & Gamble, Yili, Mengniu and Nestlé.

JD.com and Dada will also kick off Double 11 sales at 8 p.m. (Beijing time) on October 18, four hours earlier than the previous starting time, meaning that customers won't have to stay up late to enjoy the deep discounts this year. JD.com is set to coordinate its online and offline channels and bring together its partner sellers and brands to create an immersive stay-at-home shopping journey for consumers.

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company's cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables an improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfilment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

