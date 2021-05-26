Dada Group Announces Inclusion in MSCI ACWI Index

SHANGHAI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that it will be included in the MSCI ACWI Index, effective after the U.S. market close on May 27, 2021. MSCI Inc., a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, announced this inclusion in its May 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review.

As a highly influential global equity index, the MSCI ACWI captures large and mid cap representation across 23 Developed Markets (DM) and 27 Emerging Markets (EM) countries. With 2,974 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the global investable equity opportunity set.

The inclusion of Dada Group in the MSCI ACWI Index recognizes its attractiveness to global investors.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."



