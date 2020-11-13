Dada Group Announces Record Sales During 2020 Singles Day Festival

Singles Day, which falls on November 11 (11/11) of each year, is China's largest national online shopping event. Leveraging Dada Now, the on-demand delivery platform of Dada Group known for its one-hour delivery service, and JDDJ, Dada's local on-demand retail platform for retailers and brands, Dada has become the preferred O2O shopping platform for consumers across China during the Festival.

This year, JDDJ's sales reported on Singles Day more than doubled year-over-year, and Dada Now achieved various milestones, including setting a new high for single-hour order deliveries of 1.1 million orders between 10 - 11am on November 11 and delivering 10 million orders, the most ever in a single day, on November 12. Throughout the Festival, JDDJ held promotional events such as Super CP Day and livestream shopping, which were well-received by retailers and shoppers alike.

To keep up with this increase in demand, Dada Now leverages its leading logistics technology to build three major networks of delivery services: last-mile delivery, intra-city delivery and customized delivery for individuals. Together, the three systems provide order fulfillment services that are not only stable, efficient and fast, but also flexible enough to meet the needs of a broad range of shopping scenarios. In fact, the average delivery time decreased by nearly eight minutes year-over-year.

Participation in the Festival also expanded in 2020. More than 100,000 brick and mortar stores on JDDJ's platform participated, and both national supermarket chains and regional retailing outlets achieved significant growth in online sales during the Festival. JDDJ's strength continues to be in groceries and daily necessities, but this year, mobile phones became the second best-selling category. On Singles Day, sales of smartphones on JDDJ increased by more than 200% compared to the 618 Shopping Festival and top-selling brands were Apple, Huawei, Honor, Vivo and One Plus.

The top supermarket chains in terms of sales on JDDJ were Walmart, Yonghui, CR Vanguard, BBK and Lotus. Additionally, regional retailing outlets such as Zhongbai Warehouse, Jiarong Supermarket, Chang Dachang and Sanhe Supermarket, set new sales records on the platform. Top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands, both domestic and international, also saw boosts in sales on JDDJ's platform, with Yili, Mengniu, P&G, Unilever, Mars Wrigley and Nestle all more than doubling sales compared to the year prior.

"We are pleased to announce the success of this year's Single's Day Festival and proud to report record sales and deliveries," said Phillip Kuai, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Dada Group. "Our impressive results were made possible by our participating retailers, brands, partners and dedicated riders making deliveries on the ground. With strong sales growth and exciting partnerships, JDDJ's model of on-demand e-commerce has become an important sales channel for supermarket chains and retailers nationwide, and we are confident that this trend towards O2O on-demand retail will continue to gain prominence in the months and years to come."

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

Contacts

Dada Group

E-mail: [email protected]

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Ed Trissel / Kate Thompson / Julia Sottosanti

Phone: 212-355-4449

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Dada Group