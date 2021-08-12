Dada Group Announces "Super New Star" Program of 2022 Campus Recruitment

In order to help graduates quickly integrated themselves into the workplace, Dada Group has devised an orderly and systematic training program for them, so that they could become "new stars" as soon as possible. Under the Super New Star Program, their tutors develop exclusive growth plans for newcomers.

Events such as lectures, technical seminars, and Hackathon, will be held on a regular basis to answer questions and help newcomers hone professional skills. At the same time, newcomers are given enough authority to make boldly practices, participate in the company's key projects, challenge industry difficulties, and apply leading-edge technologies to daily work. Whether you want to grow as industry expert or manager, Dada Group provide enough space and promotion opportunities twice a year.

Dada Group offers a great amount of R&D and product positions for university graduates worldwide who will graduate between October 2021 and August 2022. As from August 12th, graduates can log on to Dada Group's campus recruitment website to submit resumes, or turn to schoolmates who have been employed by Dada for internal referral.

Since its listing on Nasdaq last year, Dada Group has reached its new stage of development. At the end of first quarter 2021, Dada Now's delivery service covered around 2,700 cities and counties in China, and its peak-day order volume exceeded 10 million. JDDJ's O2O service covered 1,500 cities and counties in China, with more than 46 million active users each year.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

