Dada Group Launches Dedicated Delivery Service for Chain Retailers

SHANGHAI, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that Dada Now, its crowdsourced delivery platform, is launching an upgraded "Dedicated Delivery" service for chain retailers. Started in 2019 and having served many well-known chain retailers including Walmart, Yonghui, Sam's Club, 7 Fresh, Quanyuantang Pharmacy, Nepstar Drugstore, JD Store, and Huawei Store, this service will further enhance Dada Now's omni-channel fulfillment solutions.

Leveraging cutting-edge proprietary technologies and deep insights into the logistics industry, Dada Now has developed into a leading local on-demand delivery platform in China open to retailers and individual senders across various industries and product categories. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, more than 634,000 active riders collectively delivered 822 million orders, fulfilling the delivery demands of participants on the platforms. As of March 31, 2020, Dada Now's service covered more than 2,400 cities and counties in China.

Dada Now provides "crowdsourced rider" and "crowdsourced and stationed rider" delivery solutions, based on each brick-and-mortar store's online to offline ("O2O") requirements, order categories, peak times and other characteristics through the intelligent analysis of big data. Leveraging a hybrid "crowdsourced and stationed rider" model, Dada can ensure efficient delivery performance. Dada Now's Dedicated Delivery service also customizes the service specifications in different industry segments and geographic regions.

Key Chain Retailer Relationships

Sam's Club: Dada Now provides Sam's Club, a division of Walmart and a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members, with local on-demand delivery service for omni-channel orders. Users can place orders through the Sam's Club App, Wechat Mini Program, and JDDJ, covering 21 cities across the country. Ting Wang, Director of the E-commerce Department at Sam's Club, commented, "Dada Now provides Sam's Club with customized delivery solutions to enhance our customers' shopping experience. To address our strict temperature controls on large-package and refrigerated products, Dada Now has developed exclusive distribution equipment including incubators and special packages for frozen foods, ensuring Sam's Club members enjoy exclusive high-quality delivery services."

Quanyuantang Pharmacy: Quanyuantang Pharmacy is a leading platform for digital pharmaceutical retail in China . As of June 2020 , Dada Now has served more than 200 Quanyuantang Pharmacy's stores, and average daily orders have increased by 77.33% compared to April. Even as the quantity of orders grew rapidly, Dada Now achieved an average delivery time of approximately 25 minutes. Zhouhua Chen, CEO of Quanyuantang Pharmacy, noted, "Dada Now provides professional and efficient distribution support for Quanyuantang stores, ensuring the high quality fulfillment of omni-channel orders. These solutions not only offer convenience to consumers, they also create value for our community."

"Our Dedicated Delivery service focuses on each retailer's unique on-demand delivery needs, to ensure that Dada Now can offer innovative and personalized products and services to our partners," said Philip Kuai, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Dada Group. "By helping more chain retailers enhance their local delivery service capabilities, we offer a more convenient shopping experience to our customers across the country."

In conjunction with this announcement, Dada Now has developed special delivery uniforms based on the requirements of chain retailers as well as upgraded delivery equipment for different types of orders. To date, Dada Now has offered customized delivery uniforms for partners including Yonghui Supermarket and will launch new uniforms and equipment especially for Sam's Club next month.

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

