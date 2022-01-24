Dada Group Releases Consumption Trends in 2022 Chinese New Year

SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today released the "Consumption Guidance During Chinese New Year 2022", which compiles sales data on the JDDJ platform and JD Shop Now from January 7 to 23. On-demand consumption is becoming the convenient and trendy choice for Chinese consumers during the Spring Festival.

Key consumption trends in 2022 CNY Festival include:

Online Orders Placed from Another City: This festival, many residents still choose to stay put, instead of return hometown. They usually place online orders for the festivities to their family, and Dada's one-hour delivery service is streamlining the process. JDDJ's data shows that sales of orders that consumers place from a city other than their own, increased by 1.4 times compared with the same period last year, led by the products such as milk, potato chips, cola, cherries, and yogurt. While Shenzhen , Beijing and Guangzhou are the Top-3 cities placing orders, Chongqing is the city with the largest number of orders receiving from other cities.





This festival, many residents still choose to stay put, instead of return hometown. They usually place online orders for the festivities to their family, and Dada's one-hour delivery service is streamlining the process. JDDJ's data shows that sales of orders that consumers place from a city other than their own, increased by 1.4 times compared with the same period last year, led by the products such as milk, potato chips, cola, cherries, and yogurt. While , Beijing and Guangzhou are the Top-3 cities placing orders, is the city with the largest number of orders receiving from other cities. Healthy Lifestyle and Sports: Due to the fast-paced daily life, the holiday of New Year has become a precious time for people enjoying themselves, with health and leisure being key preferences. According to JDDJ, sales of air fryers, toasters, electric ovens and coffee machine all increased by more than 10 times, pot plants and wool carpets increased by 7 times over the last year. As the Beijing Olympic Winter Games approaches, Sporting goods become popular. Sales of tennis equipment increased by 10 times, table tennis increased by 6 times, and sportswear increased by 5 times year on year.





Due to the fast-paced daily life, the holiday of New Year has become a precious time for people enjoying themselves, with health and leisure being key preferences. According to JDDJ, sales of air fryers, toasters, electric ovens and coffee machine all increased by more than 10 times, pot plants and wool carpets increased by 7 times over the last year. As the Beijing Olympic Winter Games approaches, Sporting goods become popular. Sales of tennis equipment increased by 10 times, table tennis increased by 6 times, and sportswear increased by 5 times year on year. Family Time and Entertainment: Undoubtedly, people will spend more time with their families and friends during the New Year festivities. Sales of Polaroid cameras increased by 10 times and projector increased by 6 times on JDDJ, game notebook, tablet computer and voice box increased by more than 3 times.





Undoubtedly, people will spend more time with their families and friends during the New Year festivities. Sales of Polaroid cameras increased by 10 times and projector increased by 6 times on JDDJ, game notebook, tablet computer and voice box increased by more than 3 times. Beauty and Pet Consumption Favored by the Young: The new generation are not only taking care of themselves, but also their pets in the Festival. Sales of fragrances increased by 9 times, color cosmetics increased by 8 times, and essences increased by 3 times year-on-year. Meanwhile, sales of pet clothing increased by 10 times year on year, pet medical supplies and pet health products also increased by 5 times.

With its vision to "Bring People Everything on Demand", Dada Group is committed to offering consumers with a one-hour home-delivery service for various products in Chinese New Year Festival, upgrading their shopping experience, and stimulating online consumption potential across China. Dada's platforms announced their "No Close" measures in early January and have provided strong online and offline marketing, operation, and fulfillment guarantees for retailers and brands, thereby helping they to achieve a good operation of the supply chain during the holidays.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

SOURCE Dada Group