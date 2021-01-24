Dada Group secures necessities supply in Shijiazhuang during COVID-19 outbreak -- Chinese National TV Reported

According to National TV's coverage, in accordance with the requirements of the local governments, Shijiazhuang's supermarkets suspended offline operations and transferred to online business, which taking online orders and providing contactless delivery, to ensure the people's daily necessities while staying home. During the lockdown period, riders of Dada Now, Dada Group's on-demand delivery platform, were working to deliver daily necessities from supermarkets to the residents. Peng Sun is one of these Dada Now riders.

Since the latest COVID-19 ourbreak in Shijiazhuang, Peng Sun took a second nucleic acid test required by Dada Now platform. After receiving the healthy result on the second day, he started to deliver daily necessities to residents. As supermarket O2O business adopted by increasing number of consumers, delivery orders grew exponentially. He worked tirelessly to deliver products everyday: "I was on my way even at late 10 p.m. I am proud of myself, because I contribute to fight against COVID-19."

Dada Group is one of 51 necessities supply enterprises guaranteed and recommended by Shijiazhuang government. JDDJ and Dada Now have played a kay role in ensuring daily supply and safe delivery. On January 11, JDDJ collaborated with nearly 20 supermarket chains in Shijiazhuang, including Beiguo Supermarket, Yonghui Supermarket, CR Vanguard and Olé, as well as local pharmacies including Shiyao Pharmacy, Hebei Lerentang Pharmacy and Shineway Pharmacy, to guarantee the daily supply of living products.

At the same time, Dada Now launched the emergency measures, opened a green channel for delivery riders to appeal abnormal situations, and extended the delivery time. The platform also launched its contactless delivery service and riders' health code authentication, while arranging secondary nucleic acid testing for riders and providing them with disinfectant, masks and other epidemic prevention equipment to ensure the safety of riders, merchants and consumers. Besides, Dada Now also required riders to wear masks and disinfection protection during the delivery through the Dada Now's Rider Application and the Wechat groups.

In January, Dada Group announced that Dada Now and JDDJ would stay open during Chinese New Year in February. And the two platforms will maintain safety measures to ensure stable and quick services.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

SOURCE Dada Group

Related Links

imdada.cn

