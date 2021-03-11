Dada Group's JDDJ and Nestlé China Launched Nutritious Breakfast Live-streaming E-commerce Event

As a world-renowned food and Fortune 500 company, Nestlé aims to offer plenty of choices for coffee, milk powder, breakfast cereal, and condensed milk for consumers in China. Mr. Chen pointed out that Nestlé has been operating under the concept of "Good Food, Good Life" since its inception more than 150 years ago, providing high-quality and cost-effective products, especially nutritious breakfast for consumers.

In this broadcasting room, Mr. Chen introduced Nestlé products to online audience as the "Nestlé Nutrition Appraisal Officer" and explained how to start an energy day with a meticulously prepared breakfast. The host also introduced many Nestlé's popular products and discussed about nutrition, balanced diet and applicable users together with Mr. Chen and Mr. Xia. When consumers placed online orders on the platform, the products were delivered immediately from JDDJ's partnering retailer stores and consumers received their orders within one hour.

Mr. Jiang stated that JDDJ's livestreaming e-commerce has cooperated with over 50 top FMCG brands and over 100 retailers. Consumers can watch and place order online, receive products within one-hour. The live broadcast helps retailers enrich sales scenarios and improve sales numbers, which is highly recognized by the market.

Dada Group and Nestlé China's partnership began in June 2019. In September 2020, Dada Group and Nestlé China announced that they have expanded their strategic partnership to collaborate on a new data-driven retail model, under which Dada group would promote Nestlé China's sales growth, brand marketing and user operation. Moreover, Dada Group also signed a category flagship cooperation agreement with Nestlé China, whereby Nestlé China would build as a "flagship" brand for the two categories of coffee and adult milk powder on JDDJ, promoting Nestlé China's category penetration and sales growth.

Dada Group first piloted the one-hour livestreaming e-commerce in early 2020, where attendees could watch streams of various promotions on popular products, view demos, share feedback and make purchases in real time. Orders during the event were immediately sent out from a store close to the buyer (generally less than five kilometers away) and delivered by Dada riders within one hour. The innovative live-streaming e-commerce model helps Nestlé China connect the online and offline sales system, improve sales of offline stores, and bring a new sales growth driver to the O2O channel. At the same time, the broadcasting room reaches out young customers who are rarely covered by traditional offline channels, and has achieved significant sales results as it becomes a new engine for sales.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

About Nestlé

Nestlé was founded in 1866, headquartered in Vevey Switzerland. It is a world-renowned food and beverage company with the purpose "We unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come". Through our more than 2,000 brands ranging from global icons, we are able to offer a wide portfolio of products, covering infant nutrition, water, coffee, pet food, professional solutions, dairy products, health science, ice cream, culinary and other areas. In 2020, its total reported sales is CHF 84.3 billion.

China is Nestlé's second largest market in the world. Beijing is the headquarters of Nestlé in Greater China. At present, Nestlé China operates 23 factories, 5 innovation centers and 3 R&D centers, 1 dairy farming institute 1 Nescafe Coffee Center, 1 Food Safety Institute, 4 Customer Engagement Centers and more than 26,000 Staff in China.

