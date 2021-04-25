Dada Group's JDDJ, JD and Miss Fresh Collaborate to Deliver More Fresh Products for Consumers Within One Hour

The first batch of Miss Fresh's more than 400 stores and warehouses that have been launched on JDDJ, covers hundreds of cities and counties across the country, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou. When consumers use JDDJ's Application or JD's Application and search for "Miss Fresh", they can place orders from Miss Fresh's nearby stores and warehouses. The types of products available for consumers include fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, dairy, baked food, grain and oil, drinks, snacks, fast-cooked food, and daily necessities, which can fully meet consumers' demand for daily groceries. After the consumer places an order online, Dada Now riders will deliver the products to consumers within one hour.

Jun Jiang, General Manager of Business Growth Department at JDDJ, said that over 100,000 retail stores launched their online services on JDDJ, covering about 1,400 cities and counties in China. The categories of products on the platform are also expanding. "Through the collaboration, Miss Fresh further enriches the supply of fresh products on JDDJ, and we hope to provide more diverse and high-qualified choices for consumers," added Jiang.

Cheng Wang, Head of User Center at Miss Fresh, said that "Miss Fresh has achieved 100% detection of fresh food to ensure safer and assured fresh offering. By cooperating with JDDJ, we hope to provide fresh food to every family."

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

About Miss Fresh

MissFresh is rebuilding neighborhood retail from the ground up in China with a digital substrate and innovative business model. By establishing technology-enabled distributed mini warehouse (DMW) network, we are making grocery shopping more delightful, more efficient, more affordable and more trustworthy. To that end, we have built a vertically integrated on-demand grocery retail business in China, offering fresh produce, and FMCG products, which share the characteristics of high frequency purchases with regular and universal demand. We have also built up full technology stack to further empower traditional fresh markets, and traditional retail industry.

MissFresh is the first player to invent and create the DMW model. Through our app and applet MissFresh, consumers can easily purchase quality groceries available at their fingertips and receive high quality products delivered by our riders to their doorstep on average within an hour. We appeal to new generation consumer who are willing to pay for the high-quality and convenient experience in grocery shopping.

SOURCE Dada Group

Related Links

imdada.cn

