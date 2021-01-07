Dada Group's Jun Yang: On-Demand Delivery Empowers Local Retail by Cutting Costs and Improving Efficiency

CFLP is the only social organization in the logistics industry approved by the State Council in China, and is authorized by the government to perform functions in foreign affairs, science and technology, trade statistics and standards drafting and revising. CFLP's mission is to promote the innovation and development of Chinese logistics and supply chain technologies.

At the 11th annual "China E-Commerce Logistics Conference" hosted by CFLP, representatives from governments, associations, media and business shared their thoughts about innovation and ways to promote the sustainable development of the logistics and on-demand delivery industry. Mr. Yang delivered a keynote speech entitled "Efficiency First: How On-Demand Delivery Empowers Local Retail." He discussed the rapidly increasing demand for online retail and the explosive growth of store-to-person and person-to-person delivery in product categories including supermarkets, fresh vegetables, medicine, pick-up and retail services. He also explained how Dada Now, the local on-demand delivery platform of Dada Group, empowers retailers by cutting costs and improving efficiency.

"Efficiency is a crucial driver for the development of the on-demand logistics industry," said Mr. Yang. "Dada Now plays an important role in improving efficiency and shaping the sustainable development of the industry, and as a partner to many brands and retailers, Dada Now is committed to exploring new opportunities to strengthen its platform and technology."

Dada believes that in the age of on-demand retail, each brick-and-mortar store needs a system for customized order fulfilment. This requires delivery platforms to instantly match the capacity, supply and demand based on the store situation. To meet this need, Dada Now has established a "crowdsourcing and stationed" capacity model, in which Dada Now uses big data to not only dynamically match crowdsourcing capacities and mixed capacities for delivery, but also account for factors such as time of day, intensity of demand and order type to ensure timely delivery. According to Dada's data, stores that adopt this customized mixed capacity model are 10-20% more efficient at delivering orders – saving them both time and money.

In addition, Dada Now also offers a premium "Dedicated Delivery" service, which provides stores all-round operational support services, including customer service response, data analysis and personnel support. Partners also have the option to request specially trained riders who must complete a training and pass an evaluation before being permitted to process the store's orders.

Dada pays close attention not only to its partnered stores and products, but also to the quality of its riders. Since the first half of 2020, Dada Now has used a smart logistics system and big data to identify riders with high performance. These elite "Credit Riders" then become the main candidates to deliver high-value products orders, such as digital goods, mobile phones, documents, invoices and wine.

At the conference, Dada Group also received the annual "Safety Management Award," and Dada Now's Credit Riders program won the "Innovative Practice Award." Can Deng, Dada Now's Logistics Manager at the Wuhan station, was honored as "Anti-Epidemic Pioneer" by CFLP.

Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

