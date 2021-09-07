DADA Releases Highlights of Upcoming Outdoor Motor Bella Event It's a Whole New Experiential Auto Show World

TROY, Mich., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Find your next new set of wheels at Motor Bella, the all-new, outdoor auto-centric event featuring hundreds of vehicles, immersive ride-and-drive activations and next-generation mobility. It's all just weeks away at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich., and today the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) released highlights of the packed lineup for the six-day show.

Powered by the North American International Auto Show, the Sept. 21- 26 event promises experiential activities for everyone: from families looking for outdoor fun and new vehicles, to media seeking compelling content, to industry innovators wanting to connect with prominent voices in the mobility space.

Motor Bella sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Michelin and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) as Premier Sponsors with PNC Bank serving as Presenting Sponsor. Official Sponsors are AISIN Corporation, Bosch, International Outdoor and Magna International. KeyBank is the title sponsor of the KeyBank Track.

Highlights of what to expect at Motor Bella:

Activating People in the Product

Motor Bella is all about putting people in product, from EVs and SUVs to trucks and beyond. Look for ride experiences and activations from Ford, Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Audi, including:

Adrenaline-pumping hot lap rides with professional drivers conducted non-stop on the KeyBank Track

Street course test drives provided down historic Woodward Avenue in futuristic EV vehicles

3 ride activations by Ford featuring the F-150, Bronco and Mach-E

2 separate off-road track activations from Stellantis featuring Jeep and Ram TRX

From Family Vehicles to Exotics and More

Whether shopping for a new vehicle, checking out auto eye candy or getting a glimpse of tomorrow's technology, there'll be no shortage of product at Motor Bella.

Over 400 cars, trucks and utility vehicles displayed over 87 acres

39 auto brands represented

Ford to reveal a new product

Toyota to unveil new products and display an array of product made in the USA . Toyota will also be conducting on-track demonstrations featuring several classic, modified and track-proven vehicles

. Toyota will also be conducting on-track demonstrations featuring several classic, modified and track-proven vehicles General Motors to showcase the company's rich motorsports legacy alongside current and future electrified product innovations, including the all-new Hummer EV

25+ of the world's most ultra-luxury, performance and exotic vehicles, including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and McLaren, on display at The Gallery, presented by Delta Air Lines and PNC Bank. For the first time ever, The Gallery vehicles will be on full display for the entire public to see

10+ trackside global auto supplier displays highlighting future technologies

AISIN's sponsored #61 Toyota Supra together with one of NASCAR's youngest, winningest racers, Austin Hill , onsite Sept. 21 and 22

A Source for Compelling Content

Motor Bella will feature new product announcements, innovative startup technologies and a preview of the reimagined 21st century auto show experience.

Multiple new product debuts

OEM and supplier press conferences

Debuts and press events will take place on the KeyBank Track with grandstand viewing

600+ media and growing from 25 states and 12 countries attending and hosted by Michelin in the newly opened M1 Concourse Event Center

AutoMobili-D: A Technology Showcase

Presented by the MEDC, AutoMobili-D will bring the latest mobility innovations and mobility-themed content to Motor Bella's Press and Industry Days (Sept. 21-22).

25,000-square-foot pavilion showcasing next-generation technology exhibits and startup displays

Nearly 80 AutoMobili-D displays , including 36 emerging startup exhibits

including 36 emerging startup exhibits Two full days of programming on the Motor Bella main stage and at M1 Concourse Event Center

Concourse Event Center presentations, sponsored by Autodesk with a MAHLE hospitality area for attendees both days

80+ speakers slated to participate in panel discussions and symposiums

Robust mobility-themed content – topics ranging from "EVolution at the Speed of Thought," to "Big Data's Effect on the In-Vehicle Experience" to "Racing to the Factory of the Future"

MEDC Match Meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 21 , providing AutoMobili-D startups new opportunities for business development

, providing AutoMobili-D startups new opportunities for business development New mobility technologies from leading universities in the U.S. and Canada to be showcased as part of Magna International's university community

to be showcased as part of Magna International's university community Startup Pitch Competition for the AutoMobili-D startup community on Wednesday, Sept. 22 , presented by the Global Automotive & Mobility Innovation Challenge, with media and industry executives in attendance voting for their favorite technology "elevator pitch"

Events at Motor Bella

Significant industry, private and even school events are scheduled to take place at Motor Bella.

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) announces its 2022 Award Semifinalists on Tuesday, Sept. 21

General Motors will host a media luncheon and panel discussion on the legacy, and the future of racing and motorsports

The 14 th annual EyesOn Design Awards, presented by the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology, a division of the Henry Ford Health System Department of Ophthalmology, is Tuesday, Sept. 21

annual EyesOn Design Awards, presented by the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology, a division of the Henry Ford Health System Department of Ophthalmology, is The Society of Automotive Analysts holds its networking breakfast followed by insights from industry experts on Wednesday, Sept. 22

The Detroit News brings 100 car enthusiasts to Motor Bella on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to preview the event and select its Detroit News 2021 Readers Choice Awards

to preview the event and select its Detroit News 2021 Readers Choice Awards Motor Bella K-12 Field Trip Days offer chaperoned students the chance to experience the world of mobility on Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

and from Private hosting in onsite owner-garages is planned, providing invitation-only "sneak peeks" of vehicle design and technology developments

Cars for a Cause

Motor Bella will be the backdrop for several charitable vehicle giveaways, including a collection of classic Corvettes, a 2019 Saleen Mustang and a classic Ferrari Spider.

Corvette Heroes – The Lost Corvettes will have a 6,000-square-foot space at Motor Bella, displaying 12 refurbished classic Corvettes (1953-1989), originally from what is also known as the Peter Max collection. The group is holding a national sweepstakes to give away all 36 cars from the collection to raise funds to benefit the Stand for the Troops non-profit charity. Six winners – each of whom is either a veteran or comes from a family of veterans – will be awarded their cars at Motor Bella on Friday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m.

will have a 6,000-square-foot space at Motor Bella, displaying 12 refurbished classic Corvettes (1953-1989), originally from what is also known as the collection. The group is holding a national sweepstakes to give away all 36 cars from the collection to raise funds to benefit the Stand for the Troops non-profit charity. Six winners – each of whom is either a veteran or comes from a family of veterans – will be awarded their cars at Motor Bella on at America's Automotive Trust will draw the winning entry in their sweepstakes for the one-off, personal 2019 Saleen Mustang S302 Black Label of legendary high-performance vehicle manufacturer Steve Saleen , at Motor Bella on Tuesday, Sept. 21 . The sweepstakes benefits the non-profit's preservation of America's automotive heritage.

, at Motor Bella on . The sweepstakes benefits the non-profit's preservation of America's automotive heritage. The Gallery will feature a classic 1997 Ferrari F355 Spider in its luxury lineup, a vehicle being raffled off at the 6th Annual Uncork for a Cure hosted by Cauley Ferrari in November. The raffle benefits the Dynami Foundation's breast cancer research.

And More…

WXYZ-TV Channel 7 will broadcast a Motor Bella Special live from M1 on Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 7:30 – 8 p.m.

from 7:30 – Cristy Lee , TV personality, social media influencer and go-to guru for all things cars and motorcycles, will bring her unique auto perspective to Motor Bella on Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24 , from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 5 p.m.

, TV personality, social media influencer and go-to guru for all things cars and motorcycles, will bring her unique auto perspective to Motor Bella on and , from 10 a.m. – and 1 – A soon-to-be launched Motor Bella app will be the ultimate go-to resource with maps, exhibitor info, schedules and more

SOURCE Motor Bella