DADA SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Dada To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dada Nexus Limited ("Dada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DADA) and reminds investors of the March 11, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Dada revenues from online advertising, marketing services, and operations and support costs were materially overstated; (2) as a result, Dada would need to conduct an independent review to ascertain the financial impact and the scope of suspicious practices that led to overstated revenues and costs; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On January 8, 2024, before the market opened, Dada issued a press release, which stated "in the course of its routine internal audit, certain suspicious practices were identified that may cast doubt on certain revenues from the Company's online advertising and marketing services in 2023." In addition, the press release stated Dada "currently estimates that approximately RMB500 million of revenues from online advertising and marketing services and RMB500 million of operations and support costs may have been overstated, respectively, for the first three quarters of 2023. In addition, the revenue guidance previously provided by the Company for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 should no longer be relied upon until further notice."

On this news, Dada's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") fell $1.445 per share, or 45.87% to close at $1.7050 on January 8, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Dada's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

