"DaDaBaby" is making headlines in China's early childhood education industry

Since the end of its one-child policy in October 2015, China has started to welcome more new-born babies. According to China's health authority, almost 51% of China's newborn babies in 2017 were second children in the family, which represents a 5% increase compared with 2016.

Statistics show that parents born after the 80s and 90s are more willing to invest more in the child's formative education. Total household education expenditure in China exceeded 1.9 trillion yuan ($295 billion), accounting for 2.3% of GDP in 2017 (OECD). Chinese households have a strong willingness to spend on education, and the proportion of household education spending has been rising.

The millennials (Net Generation) are born with the know-how of cyber ecosystems and cross-screen platforms, they are more adaptable to the online learning platforms and are also highly open to new innovations and technologies, and their attitude towards early childhood education and E-learning plays a key role in the booming infant E-learning industry.

The core value of DaDaBaby lies in the concept of companionship, which plays a crucial role in developing a baby's self-cognition and self-esteem. Lessons are designed for families as a unit, as it encourages parents to take part in the learning process under professional guidance. Advanced "TV show" technologies will be applied to make the classroom alive to facilitate the learning process.

Talking about the birth of DaDaBaby, the CEO & Founder of DaDa, ZHI Hui emphasized that DaDaBaby's launch is DaDa's new move to adapt to the market's development and accurately meet the needs of users. It's an important symbol of DaDa's transformation from an online English education platform to a comprehensive education platform, which explains why DaDa has recently changed its name from DaDaABC into DaDa; a simplified name reveals a wider landscape.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dadababy-is-making-headlines-in-chinas-early-childhood-education-industry-300662395.html

SOURCE DaDa