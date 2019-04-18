D'Addario's Commitment To Sustainability

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading musical accessories brand in the world, D'Addario is passionate about manufacturing products that create positive change, both on stage and off. It's why, since the beginning, they've been committed to crafting the highest performing products with the lowest impact on the planet.

(PRNewsfoto/D’Addario & Company, Inc.)

CEO Jim D'Addario revolutionized the way guitar strings were packaged by coiling and packaging strings together in a single, recyclable Vapor Corrosion Inhibitor (VCI) bag. The result has reduced packaging waste by 75%, saving over 7 million pounds of paper.

But that's just the start.

Troubled by the lack of programs for recycling strings, D'Addario partnered with Terracycle, an organization that repurposes hard-to-cycle waste. Together, they formed Playback: the world's leading string recycling program. Since Playback's inception, D'Addario has recycled over 3 million strings through Restring & Recycle events hosted by music retailers across the country, recycling competitor strings, and rewarding D'Addario's loyalty members for participation.

But D'Addario's sustainability efforts go far beyond guitar strings. After D'Addario acquired Promark Drumsticks in 2011, research showed that the industry used 1,500 trees a day to produce sticks. D'Addario teamed up with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry to create Play. Plant. Preserve., a landmark reforestation program that aims to replace every tree harvested for use in making drumsticks. For every pair of Promark sticks purchased, Promark provides seedlings to family-owned forests in Tennessee every year. Approximately 85,000 trees are planted each year and to date Play. Plant. Preserve. has planted 320,000 trees.

D'Addario also extends its sustainability efforts throughout its offices by internally creating the Green Initiative, designed by following the LEED rating system. They've removed all plastic utensils, plates, and installed an energy efficient light and sensor system, in every D'Addario location around the world.

Jim and everyone at D'Addario are relentlessly looking for more ways to minimize the impact their products have on the planet and to inspire the entire music industry to follow their lead and turn waste into worth.

To learn more about D'Addario's sustainability efforts please reach out to Public Relations Strategist, Natalie Morrison.

About D'Addario & Company Inc.

D'Addario, the leading manufacturer of musical instrument accessories, featuring the following brands: D'Addario Fretted, D'Addario Orchestral, D'Addario Woodwinds, Promark Drumsticks, Evans Drumheads, and Puresound Snare Wires. D'Addario is distributed in 120 countries, serves more than 3,300 U.S. retailers, all major e-commerce sites, and are the preferred choice of musicians worldwide.

SOURCE D'Addario & Company, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.daddario.com

