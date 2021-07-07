'Daddy University is Redefining Fatherhood'

PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daddy University was founded in 2004 by Joel Austin and Edward McGee. The company recently celebrated its 17th anniversary. Daddy University knows how important fathers are to their children's developmental needs. Therefore, Daddy University offers a wide variety of programs to support fathers.

Through programs such as the Parent Academy, Father's Club, and Doulas 4 Dads, Daddy University is supporting fathers through all stages of their children's lives. Daddy University has made a commitment to the future of fatherhood. As Daddy University continues to grow and develop programs to help fathers, they recently launched their Doulas 4 Dads program.

Doulas 4 Dads is the first all-male doula program in the country. Daddy University's postpartum doula program helps to educate fathers on caring for their newborn(s), development, health, and more.

"Daddy University continues to support fathers with much needed programming. With the right support, our clients can better support their children's needs and those of the mother as well".

- Joel B. Austin, President & CEO, Daddy University Inc.

In the fall of 2021, Daddy University is also launching Delta Alpha Delta, their fatherhood fraternity which will allow fathers to connect with one another, become advocates for father involvement and allow them to get more involved with their communities through community engagement.

Along with their programs, Daddy University keeps fathers in mind when it comes to advocacy. They provide fathers with educational tools, groups for fathers to join where they can share information and their experiences, quality time suggestions, help with legal issues, and so much more.

Daddy University is an inclusive foundation for fatherhood. They provide fathers with administrative and academic workshops and are clear on their mission to educate fathers about the importance of their role and the responsibility they have.

About Daddy University Inc.

Daddy University Inc., the longest-running male parenting company in the United States, is providing fathers with the education, support, and resources necessary so they can better serve their children's needs. Visit Daddy University Inc. online at www.daddyuniv.com

