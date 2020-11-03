Daddybaby Protective Masks Certified by BSI, Contributing to the Prevention and Control of the Global Pandemic

FUZHOU, China, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global pandemic not showing any signs of abating, medical protective supplies such as masks and protective clothing are still in high demand around the world. Recently, protective masks by Daddybaby Co., Ltd. ("Daddybaby") were certified by the British Standards Institution (BSI) and also passed the European Union's CE certification test. This certification will permit the company to break new grounds as its products are now in compliance with EU standards.

BSI was established in 1901. In its 100 years of existence, BSI has become a world-renowned service organization that develops business standards. During the pandemic, BSI offered a CE-Dedicated FastTrack Review Service that allowed Chinese mask manufacturers to expedite the export procedure to support the fight against COVID-19 in Europe while ensuring the products conform to the EU Commission's recommendations (EU) 2020/403 for PPE (https://baijiahao.baidu.com/s?id=1662577762313487883&wfr=spider&for=pc). As the global pandemic continues to spread, companies providing epidemic prevention supplies around the globe are expanding their production capacity to meet the growing demand. As the backbone of the global fight against COVID-19, Chinese companies have been providing strong support for the fight with important supplies.

At the beginning of the outbreak, Daddybaby in its capacity as an outstanding private enterprise in China, immediately assessed the feasibility of switching to the production of PPE. The company officially launched the production of masks the next day, rapidly transforming itself from a manufacturer of baby and adult diapers to one of the earliest quality mask suppliers certified by the Guangzhou Guangjian Textile Garment And Accessories Testing And Research Institute (GTTC). Daddybaby has also independently developed and modified its 6 mask production lines, increasing its production efficiency to 700 to 1100 mask pieces per minute - 10 times higher than the output of ordinary mask production lines.

The impressive production capacity of Daddybaby can be attributed to its 180,000 m2 4.0 smart factory, which was built and equipped with world-class automated production lines to the tune of 500 million yuan. The company has created an industrial concentration zone that produces a variety of products including baby diapers, adult diapers and sanitary napkins, which are exported to Japan, South Korea and other countries. Its annual output stands at 4 billion yuan with 3,000 to 5,000 jobs created. In 2015, Daddybaby became the first publicly listed company in China's diaper industry. Daddybaby has continued to donate medical supplies to governments, universities and countries in need as part of the global fight against COVID-19.

In addition, Wu Zunyou, the chief expert in epidemiology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the pandemic is unlikely to be controlled in the coming months. Wearing a mask will be the new norm for ordinary people under normalized COVID-19 prevention and control. (https://m.gmw.cn/2020-09/29/content_1301621023.htm) As the pandemic continues to take its toll and many countries tighten their prevention and control measures again, protective masks will remain an indispensable part of the global fight against COVID-19. Daddybaby will continue to provide high-quality masks to needy regions while meeting the domestic standards as well as the product standards of the importing countries or regions, hoping to support the prevention and control of the global pandemic.

