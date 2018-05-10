DADDYSWATCH.COM Launches from Beverly Hills, California, USA Featuring Vintage Watches for Sale Online and Shipped Worldwide

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DADDYS WATCH, a Beverly Hills, California, USA Based E-Commerce Group, has announced that it has launched its International Online Webstore, DADDYSWATCH.COM.

"You can now buy a premium vintage authentic watch online, enjoy wearing it…And pass it on for the next generation. DADDYSWATCH.COM, has something special with sentimental value, a vintage watch gift to celebrate a milestone in life or to remember a loved one. Vintage watches are affordable luxury items that make you feel great! A conversation piece every time you wear them. DADDYSWATCH.COM offers the finest and most varied selection of pre-owned and vintage collectible watches on the web!" said a company spokesperson.

Featured vintage watch brands include the classics…Omega, Rolex, Patek Philippe, Breitling, Longines, Seiko, Bulova, Tiffany & Co., Bucherer, Cartier, Bvlgari, IWC, Citizen, Audemars Piguet, Tissot, Baume & Mercier and many others, all recently cleaned and serviced to look fantastic and also run great.

The team at DADDYSWATCH.COM has over 25 Years of Experience and over 10,000 watches sold worldwide so customers can rest assured they are buying a 100% authentic timepiece that has been checked, verified, cleaned and individually serviced by hand. The DADDYSWATCH.COM webstore showcases a large online collection of exclusive fine vintage watches and authentic pre-owned timepieces, shipped Worldwide from Beverly Hills, California, USA directly to your door.

DADDYSWATCH.COM offerings include 1920's – 1950's collector pieces, 1960's retro models, 1970's classics and 1980's – 2000's modern styles. DADDYSWATCH.COM offers free USA insured priority shipping, a 100% satisfaction guarantee, a 30-day return policy and a full Warranty on all Pre-owned timepiece. DADDYSWATCH.COM ships to over 50 countries worldwide with insured international shipping.

Start your own legacy, please Visit DADDYSWATCH.COM for more information and details.

