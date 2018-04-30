DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors

Mr. Proto brings his experience and reputation serving large banks and a broad range of companies in the payments industry to DadeSystems and said, "DadeSystems and their team have been great technology partners to Transactis and I am so proud to be working even more closely together by joining the board." DadeSystems and Transactis announced a strategic relationship in 2017 to offer innovative solutions that automate complex AR processes and address the key needs of the B2B market.

Bill Zayas, President and CEO of DadeSystems added, "Joe has a long history of innovation and is a payment industry visionary so I am excited to expand our relationship and have Joe join our Board. Joe's experience and success building payments companies will be invaluable in supporting DadeSystems' growth."

About DadeSystems

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DadeSystems automates the invoice-to-cash application process to increase efficiency and accelerate cash flow. DadeSystems serves multiple industries, including banking, distribution, food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, wholesale, property management, health care, retail, travel and agriculture. DadePay AR Automation, part of an SaaS suite of integrated products, automatically captures all incoming payments, including cash, checks, ACH, EFT and credit cards. Using patented technologies and machine learning, payments are automatically matched to open invoices and update companies' ERP systems. All checks received are electronically transmitted to the bank for immediate deposit. The DadePay product suite also includes a Mobile AR application. DadePay Mobile allows sales and delivery drivers to capture images of checks and remittances and electronically transmit them to AR Automation for immediate processing.

About Transactis

Transactis transforms traditional billing and payment processing with innovative, reliable, and secure digital solutions. Its advanced technology simplifies receivables management, and is delivered to market through banks and service providers that support millions of businesses. Transactis meets the strictest regulatory and compliance requirements including HIPAA, SSAE 16, PCI Level 1, and SOC 2. Transactis has received the Inc. 500 Award, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award, AlwaysOn OnFinance Top 100 Award, Red Herring Top 100 Award, PYMNTS Innovation Award, PayStream Advisors Innovative Technology Award, and has been named a 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner. Transactis' investors include ff Venture Capital, MacAndrews & Forbes, Metamorphic Ventures, Safeguard Scientifics, StarVest Partners, Capital One, Fifth Third Bank, PNC, TD Bank and Wells Fargo. For more information, please visit transactis.com or follow us on Twitter @TransactisUS.

