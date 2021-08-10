DadeSystems Adds New CMO and CRO to Accelerate Growth

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DadeSystems, a leading provider of accounts receivable automation solutions, today announced the addition of Andrea Eaton as Chief Marketing Officer and Brian Greehan as Chief Revenue Officer to further the company's focus on sales and revenue growth.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Andrea and Brian to our leadership team," said Bill Wardwell II, President, DadeSystems. "Their respective track records of building best-in-class marketing, sales, and customer success teams will solidify DadeSystems as a top provider of AR automation solutions and position the company for its next phase of growth across direct and partner sales."

Andrea Eaton is a revenue marketing leader with more than 15 years of experience implementing strategies that increase brand awareness, grow sales, and improve customer buying experiences. Building on her career in SaaS, fintech, and banking, Andrea will create and lead a revenue marketing function that includes demand generation, product marketing, digital marketing, and PR/communications. Andrea was most recently VP of Commercial Marketing at People's United Bank focused on their Treasury Management and Business Banking segments. She also held several marketing leadership and sales roles at Bottomline Technologies.

Brian Greehan brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across sales, customer success, product, and communications. With prior roles at Mastercard, Bank of America and Bottomline Technologies, he has a broad perspective of the B2B payments landscape and is uniquely suited to accelerate revenue growth across direct and partner channels. Brian will focus on building and executing a direct sales strategy that is complimented by a significant partnership ecosystem that includes leading financial institutions and fintechs.

"The demand for accounts receivable automation is growing and the market remains underserved," said Bill Zayas, CEO, DadeSystems. "The addition of Andrea and Brian to the leadership team underscores our investment in the business and commitment to helping as many businesses as possible to unlock the possibilities of a smarter accounts receivable process."

About DadeSystems

DadeSystems helps businesses unlock the possibilities of smarter AR. Today's AR teams are challenged by complex business payment processes. The DadePay suite of integrated AR automation solutions can quickly solve finance leaders' most pressing AR challenge – manual cash application. With an easy implementation, straight-through cash posting rates of 90%+, and award-winning mobile capabilities, DadePay is used by hundreds of businesses across industries to receive, match, and apply any payment from any channel. AR teams gain efficiencies that drive scalability, reduced payment processing costs, improved customer payment experiences, and faster access to cash. Seven of the top 65 North American financial institutions deliver the market-leading DadePay solution to their corporate customers. Learn more at www.dadesystems.com.

