DadeSystems Appoints Bill Wardwell President

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DadeSystems, a leading provider of integrated receivables solutions, announced that Bill Wardwell has joined the company as President, where he will be responsible for driving DadeSystems' corporate strategy, sales, marketing, and business development.

Wardwell previously served as COO of Paymode-X, a Bottomline Technologies business unit. He brings to DadeSystems 15 years of experience in banking, payments, and related financial technologies, including deep B2B payments expertise and a track record of leading teams across product, operations, business development, and strategy.

"I'm excited to join the talented team at DadeSystems," said Wardwell. "I have been impressed with the DadeSystems product and platform for some time, including its leading integrated receivables capabilities and impressive group of customers and strategic partners. I look forward to helping take the business to the next level and capitalize on the massive opportunity in B2B payments and accounts receivables automation."

"We are excited to have Bill join our team," said DadeSystems CEO Bill Zayas. "Bill brings a wealth of experience to our team, with extensive knowledge of the B2B space, payments, credit cards, virtual cards, payables, along with experience in the direct corporate markets," said Zayas.

About DadeSystems

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DadeSystems automates the treasury management for banks and businesses, increasing efficiency and accelerating cash flow. DadePay AR Automation, part of a cloud suite of integrated receivables products, automatically captures all incoming payments, including cash, checks, ACH, EFT, and credit cards. DadePay automatically matches payments and remittances to open invoices using patented technologies and machine learning, updating the companies' ERP systems. The DadePay product suite includes a fully integrated ePayment portal to allow payers to make and schedule payments and a Mobile AR application that allows the capture of the payment and remittance documents with auto-matching. The entire product suite is part of a single enterprise platform and serves a wide range of industries, including B2B and C2B payment flows.

