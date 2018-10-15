DadeSystems Integrated Receivables Solution Awarded Most Advanced Technology by Celent

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DadeSystems, a leading provider of integrated receivables solutions, announced today that DadePay received Celent's Xcelent Advanced Technology award in its "Integrated Receivables Solutions 2018: Celent ABCD Vendor View" research report.

Celent, a division of Oliver Wyman Group, provides research, advisory, and consulting focused on financial services technologies. Celent's 2018 Integrated Receivables research focused on how FinTechs are increasingly ready, willing, and able to equip banks with a step-change in integrated receivables capabilities. Bob Meara, research analyst with Celent said the report "reflects a dramatic change in the degree of bank/FinTech collaboration over the past several years."

DadeSystems was selected for its well-established mobile Web and in-app field-based payment capability. Said Meara, "While most Integrated Receivables vendors are continuing to build out mobile solutions, DadeSystems is busy supporting large corporations with field-based personnel running its solution." Bill Zayas, President and CEO of DadeSystems said, "Our Mobile AR capability is used by over 2,000 field personnel every day to capture payments and remittances. The DadePay Mobile AR saves our customers 3 – 5 hours per week, which saves our customers thousands of dollars in cost saving per month and really meets the needs of a field mobile payment platform."

In Advanced Technology, DadePay was distinguished for their cloud-based platforms and demonstrable use of AI and machine learning to achieve impressive cash application results. "Our Document Analyzer artificial intelligence offers unparalleled functionality with invoice matching. With Document Analyzer AI, we can match invoices in paper or electronic without human intervention with some of the industry's highest match rates," said Zayas.

About DadeSystems

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DadeSystems automates the invoice-to-cash application process to increase efficiency and accelerate cash flow. DadeSystems serves multiple industries, including banking, distribution, food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, wholesale, property management, healthcare, retail, travel and agriculture. DadePay AR Automation automatically captures all incoming payments including paper and electronic. Using patented technologies and machine learning, payments are automatically matched to open invoices and updated to the companies' ERP systems. The DadePay product suite also includes a Mobile AR application and an ePayment portal.

