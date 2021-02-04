DadeSystems Names Joe Proto Chairman

MIAMI, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DadeSystems, a leading fintech provider of integrated receivables solutions, announced long-time payments executive Joe Proto has been named Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Proto has served on the DadeSystems board for over two years.

Mr. Proto is a serial entrepreneur with a number of successes over his four decades in the payments industry. Mr. Proto is the founder and CEO of Transactis, a leading electronic billing and payments company serving large banks and technology providers, which was acquired by Mastercard in 2019. Prior to Transactis, he launched REMITCO, a payments company acquired in 2000 by First Data, and Financial Telesis (CashFlex), which was acquired in 1992 by CoreStates Bank, now part of Wells Fargo.

Mr. Proto is the general partner and co-founder of Windham Ventures (health-tech), an advisor and limited partner at Alpine Meridian Ventures (technology), Compound (digital media and e-commerce), and ff Venture Capital (Internet of Things). Additionally, Mr. Proto serves as an investor, advisor, and director at numerous other companies. "I first came to appreciate the power of the DadeSystems platform through its partnership with Transactis and have enjoyed deepening my relationship with the company over the years. DadeSystems' accounts receivables (AR) automation technology is second-to-none," noted Proto. "I am honored to expand my role, and I look forward to working with Bill and the entire board to capitalize on the major opportunity before DadeSystems."

Bill Zayas, CEO of DadeSystems added, "Joe has been an invaluable advisor to the board and management team and we are grateful for his support. We are thrilled that Joe will be deepening his role with DadeSystems and look forward to drawing on his experience as we continue our mission of providing innovative accounts receivables solutions targeting medium-to-large businesses, including the banks and partners who serve them."

About DadeSystems

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, DadeSystems automates the treasury management for banks and businesses, increasing efficiency and accelerating cash flow. DadePay AR Automation, part of a cloud suite of integrated receivables products, automatically captures all incoming payments, including cash, checks, ACH, EFT, and credit cards. DadePay automatically matches payments and remittances to open invoices using patented technologies and machine learning, updating the companies' ERP systems. The DadePay product suite includes a fully integrated ePayment portal to allow payers to make and schedule payments and a Mobile AR application that allows the capture of the payment and remittance documents with auto-matching. The entire product suite is part of a single enterprise platform and serves a wide range of industries, including B2B and C2B payment flows.

CONTACT:

Tom Berdan

1-855-418-2786 x705

[email protected]

SOURCE DadeSystems