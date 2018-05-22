DADs Casino Party Rentals & Mobile Escape Rooms First Company in US to Turn Any Room Into an Escape Room

ONTARIO, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DADs Casino Party Rentals & Mobile Escape Rooms has just launched their new mobile escape rooms. Escape rooms are traditionally held at venues that offer themed rooms for players to solve a series of puzzles and riddles using clues, hints, and strategy to unlock and escape from the room. Now, for the first time in the U.S., a company is providing mobile escape rooms, allowing their clients to turn any room into a fun adventure for their guests.

Play outside or at a dim lit event with these fun portable battery- powered casino tables. We have Craps, Roulette, Blackjack and Poker casino games that light up in any color.

"Whether it's a party, event or even for team building, we can take any space and turn it into an escape room," says Daniel A. De Maio, CEO of DADs Casino Party Rentals & Mobile Escape Rooms. "We offer a few themed options for those looking for suggestions but are able to fully customize an event that our client creates as well."

Playing off the company's long-time casino party rentals, one of the mobile escape room themes focuses around escaping a casino. Players, blackmailed by a crime family, must rob a casino to escape. Using puzzles and clues to try to rob the casino, players must pay the mob the money before its too late. Another theme is full of magic. In the Magic Lair escape room, players must decode spells and protect each other against an evil warlock.

These mobile escape rooms are also a great addition for team building at companies or even for schools. The escape rooms are fully customizable for age range and audience. They offer players a chance to work together to solve clues and puzzles and challenge themselves mentally.

DAD's Casino Party & Mobile Escape Rooms has significant experience with planning events, having spent the last 15 years planning casino parties for their clients. Casino nights are great for events, parties and fundraisers. The company offers a range of casino games, bringing with them the setup and staff to facilitate the event. Their trained casino dealers can deal Blackjack, Poker, Texas Hold'em and more on their unique gaming tables that seat nine players.

Those interested in learning more about the new mobile escape rooms or casino parties, visit DADsCasinoParty.com or call 866-502-6638 to schedule an event.

About DAD's Casino Party & Mobile Escape Rooms

DAD's Casino Party & Mobile Escape Rooms offers casino nights and brand new themed and customized mobile escape rooms for clients in California, Oklahoma and New York. For more information, visit DADsCasinoParty.com.

Related Images

light-up-led-casino-tables.jpg

Light Up LED Casino Tables

Play outside or at a dim lit event with these fun portable battery- powered casino tables. We have Craps, Roulette, Blackjack and Poker casino games that light up in any color.

robbery-at-the-casino-escape-game.jpeg

Robbery at the Casino Escape Game

Security has been turned off in the owners private areas. The guests have a limited amount of time to solve the clue left by the crooked casino dealer that is helping them. If they solve everything in time and successfully rob the safe they receive more chips and a fake Million Dollar bill.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dads-casino-party-rentals--mobile-escape-rooms-first-company-in-us-to-turn-any-room-into-an-escape-room-300652893.html

SOURCE DAD's Casino Party & Mobile Escape Rooms

Related Links

https://www.dadscasinoparty.com

