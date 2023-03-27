'Dads, Kiss Your Sons' by Author Mark Craven Reaches #1 on Amazon Bestseller List

To help all dads get access to his book, Craven has made the book available at a special discounted price of just $0.99.

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Mark Craven is thrilled to launch his brand-new book, Dads, Kiss Your Sons', is now a #1 Amazon Bestseller in the Medicine and Psychology category.

Mark Craven is a Pittsburgh-based blogger and author in the self-development niche. He is incredibly passionate about helping people to find their footing in an unfamiliar environment and reach their fullest potential. Most of all, however, Craven finds his ultimate joy as a father and his mission is to share powerful messages to other men in being present in their sons' lives, openly loving their little boys, and finding fulfilment.

In his most recent news, Craven is humbled to inform the public that his newest book, Dads, Kiss Your Sons, has made it to the top of the Amazon Bestseller list in the Medicine and Psychology category. Launched on March 24th, 2023, the book teaches men how to be more present and loving fathers. It is backed in scientific research of neurological systems and development psychology and is interwoven with Craven's own experience as a dad.

What sets Craven's book apart from other books in this genre is the fact that he didn't meet his father until he was 22 years old, due to his mom's poor parenting. After living with his dad for three years, they decided to do a paternity test – and failed it.

"I found out my real dad was a wrestler in the WWF in the 80's," Craven recalls. "Along with that, the person who I thought was my dad is Italian and my biological dad is Black, so my ethnic background changed overnight. Because of my past, I was terrified to become a dad but found out that it's been the greatest experience I could have ever hoped for."

"I'm incredibly excited to see Mark's book getting out and helping men express love more freely to their children," says Tom McCarthy, bestselling Author of The Breakthrough Code.

Dads Kiss Your Sons is now available at a special discounted price of $0.99 for the first week of its release, up until March 31st.

For more information about Mark Craven, or to purchase, please visit https://www.successupahead.com/.

About the Author

Mark Craven boasts a master's degree in Higher Education Leadership and bachelor's degree in Biology. For over the past decade, Craven has worked in higher education to help students achieve their academic goals and supporting them in seeing that their lofty dreams weren't so lofty - and were in fact achievable.

