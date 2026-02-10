Daea Wins First Place in Pamela Anderson's Sonsie x Shopify Mindful Beauty Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daea, a female-founded wellness brand focused on thoughtful, science-backed daily support for individuals with endo and painful periods, has been named a First Place Winner of the Sonsie x Shopify Mindful Beauty Award.

The Mindful Beauty Award was created by Sonsie, the beauty brand co-founded by Pamela Anderson and Marie von Behrens-Felipe, in partnership with Shopify, to support female founders shaping the future of beauty and wellness. The award recognizes purpose driven brands demonstrating a commitment to mindful formulation, responsible practices, and long-term impact across the industry.

Daea was selected for reimagining what symptom management for individuals with endo and painful periods can look like through a natural, science-backed approach. The brand's hormone-safe formulation was tested by founder Yasmin and formulated by her father, a former USDA scientist, alongside a board-certified OB-GYN, bringing together scientific expertise and lived experience to create thoughtful daily support.

Beyond formulation, Daea was built with purpose at every level. The product contains no fillers, artificial colors, or artificial flavors, and is packaged in glass jars, reflecting the brand's effort to limit plastic use wherever possible.

Since launching in September, Daea has quickly resonated with a growing community seeking natural support rooted in consistency, transparency, and science. Early community feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and highlights the real need for this kind of support.

Founded out of personal need, Daea was created to provide an alternative approach to symptom support beyond traditional approaches.

"This recognition belongs to a community that has been overlooked for far too long," said Yasmin, Founder of Daea. "We're incredibly grateful to Sonsie and Shopify for honoring the work and heart behind Daea, and for helping amplify awareness while supporting the need for more thoughtful, alternative options for a profoundly underfunded disease."

As a First Place winner, Daea joins a select group of brands helping define what the future of beauty and wellness can look like.

For more information, visit www.daeawell.com or follow along on social media @daeawell.

About Daea

Daea is a female-founded wellness brand offering hormone-safe, natural, science-backed daily support for individuals with endo and painful periods. Tested by founder Yasmin and formulated by a former USDA scientist alongside a board-certified OB-GYN, Daea is committed to ingredient integrity, thoughtful formulation, and responsible packaging.

SOURCE Daea Wellness Inc.