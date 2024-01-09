Daedalean Chooses Recogni's Scorpio as Main Perception Processing Engine for New Flight Control Unit

Leading inference solution provides key capabilities to meet FAA certification requirements while improving performance and reducing costs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recogni Inc. today announced that its inference solution for autonomous mobility, Scorpio , has been chosen by Daedalean , a developer of certifiable AI-enabled avionics systems, as the visual perception processing engine for a new flight control unit. The unit meets the needs of complex visual awareness systems and, more importantly, Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) requirements.

Autonomous aviation is advancing rapidly and requires strict safety and accuracy regulations. But before fully autonomous aircraft are ubiquitous, aerial mobility will advance by assisting, reducing qualification needs, and eliminating workload on piloted and remote-controlled aircraft. To do this, flight control units must be capable of high-resolution detection, identification, and path planning without the need for liquid cooling. In addition, FAA certification requires systems that are quantifiably traceable on every action taken by the control unit. Daedalean's situational awareness suite requires a computing unit that is high-performance but low in weight and size, and therefore cannot be reliant on exhaustive and expensive cooling systems. Recogni's high-performance inference solution, Scorpio, is scalable enough to meet this need while also minimizing power consumption and cost.

"To exceed the performance of the human pilot in perception, decision making, and path planning, tomorrow's autonomous aircraft require cutting-edge, efficient AI perception processing, which is new to aviation," said Luuk van Dijk, CEO of Daedalean. "Scorpio is a solution that addresses the key problems we were looking to solve –- such as eliminating costly and heavy cooling systems, as well as sustaining operation traceability for certification purposes. Scorpio answers to these challenges and has the potential to tackle future issues as well. Working with Recogni will enable us to offer to the industry a product substantially improved by the number of parameters, bringing a safety benefit to the cockpit of General Aviation from day one."

As autonomous mobility becomes more prevalent across multiple industries – automotive, aviation, marine, rail, trucking, and more – the need for fast, accurate visual data perception will continue to increase. Traditionally, this requires greater power consumption of autonomous systems. However, Recogni's ability to process multiple streams of ultra-high resolution and high frame rate cameras with minimal power consumption, in conjunction with its software development kit, allows Scorpio to be easily integrated into any autonomous platform.

"Daedalean choosing Scorpio for their flight control unit validates our technology and the benefit that Recogni brings to the autonomous mobility market as a whole, along with automotive," said Marc Bolitho, CEO of Recogni. "Our technology provides performance, efficiency, and cost benefits for customers. As autonomy continues to advance, more and higher resolution sensors will be needed, necessitating more computation. The market is seeking a solution that can scale with the industry, and our agreement with Daedalean validates our ability to be that solution."

About Recogni

Recogni provides exceptional vision-based perception processing to Autonomous Driving platforms addressing high compute, low latency, and low power consumption. The company was founded in 2017 with offices in San Jose California and Munich Germany. Lead investors are GreatPoint Ventures, Celesta Capital, Mayfield, DNS Capital, as well as notable automotive OEM and tier 1s including BMW iVentures, Toyota Ventures, Bosch, Continental, Forvia and FluxUnit-OSRAM Ventures. For more information, please visit www.recogni.com .

About Daedalean

Daedalean is building machine-learning-based avionics systems for the civil aircraft of today and the advanced air mobility of tomorrow. Founded in 2016, the company has offices in Switzerland, the EU, and the US. The team of 150+ people, including 15 PhDs and 19 pilots, possesses expertise in machine learning, aviation-grade software and computing hardware engineering, flight testing, safety assessment, and certification. The company has established partnerships with aviation regulators and published joint reports with EASA and the FAA, paving the way for the certification of machine-learning systems for safety-critical aviation applications. For more information, please visit www.daedalean.ai .

