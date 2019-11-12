Daedalus Projects & JBS Project Management Are Now CHA

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), a highly diversified, full-service consulting engineering firm, announces its recent acquisitions, Daedalus Projects and JBS Project Management, are now fully integrated into CHA. This integration bolsters CHA's one-stop-shop suite of services to include project management and cost estimating and provides unified solutions to clients under one brand.

Daedalus Projects in Boston, MA, was acquired by CHA in March 2019 followed by JBS Project Management, located in New York City, in July 2019. Both firms have decades of experience in project management. Daedalus has traditionally focused on education and municipal construction in Massachusetts for a wide variety of building types while JBS's project and construction management expertise and experience is primarily in the commercial, residential and hospitality markets.

"Bringing our project management and cost estimating services under the CHA brand reaffirms our aspiration to elate our clients by offering them a truly one-stop-shop for design, engineering and project management," said Michael Carroll, CHA President and CEO. "We have integrated our teams and service portfolio under a stronger, united brand as we continue to responsibly improve the world we live in."

"The complete integration and rebranding of these two market leading project management firms as CHA aligns with our strategic approach to providing clients with fully integrated solutions and seamless delivery of services," said Chief Strategy Officer Jim Stephenson. "The integration further supports our approach to serving clients with extensive resources and consistent delivery from across the enterprise and throughout CHA's entire geographic footprint."

CHA Consulting, Inc. is a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm which, along with its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 37th largest pure design firm in the United States in 2019 by Engineering News-Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architectural, survey, construction, project management, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. The CHA Companies include: CHA Consulting, Inc., CHA Tech Services, CHA Canada, Novara GeoSolutions, American Fire, CHA Architecture, and Wolverton & Associates. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

