DAELIM BELEFIC Group Appoints Matthew Rice as CEO of USA DAELIM Transformer

HOUSTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAELIM BELEFIC Group, a leading force in the global medium-high voltage transformer industry, today announced the appointment of Matthew Rice as Chief Executive Officer of USA DAELIM Transformer, effective March 9, 2026. Based in the United States, Matthew will lead the company's U.S. operations and drive its efforts to meet the growing demand for reliable power infrastructure across North America.

Matthew brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the electrical power and energy industries, with a proven track record of driving growth, operational excellence, and customer-focused solutions. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of the Power Systems Business Unit at RESA Power, where he led multi-site operations, significantly improved margins, and delivered measurable cost reductions. Prior to RESA Power, Matthew spent over a decade at Schneider Electric in progressively senior leadership roles, overseeing complex power infrastructure projects and managing large teams of field engineers across multiple regions.

"DAELIM BELEFIC Group is at a key stage in its journey, and we are thrilled to welcome Matthew as CEO of USA DAELIM Transformer," said Dong Bin, Founder and CEO of DAELIM BELEFIC Group. "His deep industry expertise, strategic mindset, and operational rigor make him the ideal leader to strengthen our North American presence and deliver innovative, reliable solutions to our customers."

"The U.S. energy landscape is at a pivotal moment, and I am excited to lead USA DAELIM Transformer as we position ourselves to meet the growing demand for reliable power infrastructure," said Matthew Rice. "My focus will be on building a world-class operation here in the U.S. that delivers both the quality and speed our customers need."

A U.S. Coast Guard veteran and graduate of executive programs at Harvard Business School, INSEAD, and MIT, Matthew is a proven operator who combines strategic vision with disciplined execution to drive growth and operational excellence.

Founded in April 2010, DAELIM BELEFIC Group is rapidly emerging as a leading force in the global transformer industry, integrating research and development, manufacturing, sales, and technical services. With two advanced manufacturing centers in China and the U.S., we are well positioned to serve our growing global client base across more than 40 countries spanning North America, Europe, South America and Africa.

Our commitment to innovation, excellence and reliability drives us to continuously contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable energy future, positioning DAELIM BELEFIC as a trusted partner in the global energy sector.

