Daemen Announces Founding Dean of New College of Health, Human Sciences, and Business

AMHERST, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a national search, Daemen University has appointed Dr. Lisa Rafalson as founding dean of the new College of Health, Human Sciences, and Business.

As Dean, Dr. Rafalson is charged with establishing strategic priorities for the College of Health, Human Sciences and Business and advancing the mission and vision of Daemen University.

Dr. Lisa Rafalson, Founding Dean of the College of Health, Human Sciences, and Business, at Daemen University.

"As founding dean, Dr. Rafalson will bring vision and leadership experience to this important role," said Daemen President Gary Olson. "Daemen is deeply committed to academic excellence, and we look forward to Lisa's leadership in spearheading this new venture."

Rafalson's appointment is effective June 1.

Dr. Rafalson comes to Daemen from D'Youville University where she currently serves as the Dean of their School of Health Professions. Dr. Rafalson brings over a decade of higher education leadership experience to this critical role at Daemen having served as a chairperson, director, and Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs.

"I feel privileged to become part of Daemen University and the Founding Dean of the College of Health, Human Sciences, and Business," Rafalson said. "I look forward to working together to create a shared vision and path forward for the College."

Dr. Rafalson earned a B.A in Spanish Language/Literature from Loyola University, an MPH from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and both an M.S. and a PhD in Epidemiology from the University at Buffalo. As dean, Rafalson will oversee the Departments of Behavioral Sciences, Business, Accounting, Paralegal Studies, Health Promotion, Leadership & Innovation, Public Health, and Sociology & Social Work.

After achieving university status in March of 2022, Daemen announced the formation of the three academic units at the institution: the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education; the College of Health Professions; and the College of Health, Human Sciences, and Business.

Founded in 1947, Daemen University is a premier private institution of higher learning, offering over 65 majors in professional health sciences and the liberal arts. In today's rapidly changing world, a Daemen education offers lasting value and provides students and alumni a strong foundation for lifelong learning. Connect online at Daemen.edu .

