Daemen Announces Founding Dean of New College of Health Professions

AMHERST, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a national search, Daemen University has appointed Dr. Greg Ford as founding dean for the new College of Health Professions.

As Dean, Dr. Ford is charged with establishing strategic priorities for the College of Health Professions and advancing the mission and vision of Daemen University.

"As founding dean, Dr. Ford will bring vision and critical institutional knowledge to this new leadership role," said Daemen President Gary Olson. "Daemen is Western New York's premiere health care educator, and we look forward to his leadership in developing our newly created college of health sciences disciplines."

Ford's appointment is effective June 1.

Dr. Ford has been a member of the Daemen family for over 20 years and has served as chair of our Physical Therapy department since 2011. He has served the college as both President and Vice President of our Faculty Senate and is the current Commissioner for the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE). Dr. Ford earned his Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and Doctor of Physical Therapy from Daemen. He earned his PhD at the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2008.

As dean, Ford will oversee the Departments of Athletic Training, Nursing, Physical Therapy, and Physician Assistant Studies.

After achieving university status in March of 2022, Daemen announced the formation of the three academic units at the institution: the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education; the College of Health Professions; and the College of Health, Human Sciences, and Business. A national search for the founding dean of the latter college is in progress.

Founded in 1947, Daemen University is a premier private institution of higher learning, offering over 65 majors in professional health sciences and the liberal arts. In today's rapidly changing world, a Daemen education offers lasting value and provides students and alumni a strong foundation for lifelong learning. Connect online at Daemen.edu .

