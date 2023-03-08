Daemen Receives $1.5M Grant from Alfiero Foundation to Support Veterans

AMHERST, N.Y., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At an MOU signing on March 8, 2023, Daemen University and Foundation 214—a charitable foundation that supports U.S. military veterans—signed an MOU awarding the university with a $1.5M grant to offer comprehensive veterans services that meet the academic, financial, and social-emotional needs of military-aligned and veteran students.

Funds will be used to create the new Accelerated Business Online Veteran Education program, an expedited New York State Education Department -approved online Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree program, as well as academic advising, career coaching, mental health counseling, and professional development workshops.

"This new program will support student veterans, providing them with a unique and valuable opportunity to gain a high-quality education that will improve their employability, financial stability, and quality of life," said Daemen University Executive Vice President and Provost Michael Brogan, who is also a veteran.

Updates will also include the naming of the Alfiero School of Business within Daemen's College of Health, Human Services and Business.

When the new Veterans Resource Center located in the Business Building is completed, there will be an official ribbon cutting for that event. The new center will complement the services and support offered through the Nancy Haberman Gacioch Veterans Center already on campus located in Duns Scotus Hall.

"Due to the generosity of Foundation 214, we can now build our capacity to become a school of business offering enhanced opportunities for veterans," explained Elizabeth Wright, interim dean of the Daemen University College of Health Professions and College of Health, Human Sciences and Business.

Wright will lead the project as funds are provided to the university, which will also go toward the creation of the Foundation 214 Veterans Success Center in Daemen's business building.

"This center and our services will help veterans transition from military to civilian life," said Wright. "We will provide supportive staff and resources, as well as constructive programming opportunities. Staff will gain professional development to better serve the veteran community."

Founded in 1947, Daemen University is a premier private institution of higher learning, offering over 65 majors in professional health sciences and the liberal arts. In today's rapidly changing world, a Daemen education offers lasting value and provides students and alumni a strong foundation for lifelong learning. Connect online at Daemen.edu .

Media contacts: Greg Nayor, [email protected], 716-839-8520

SOURCE Daemen University