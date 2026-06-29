Daesang's three decades of proprietary technology and food expertise fuel international market momentum for Ofood

Spanning 81 countries worldwide, delivering K-Food experiences tailored to local food cultures through its "Korean Twist" philosophy

SEOUL, South Korea, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chung Jung One, the flagship food brand of Korea's leading food company Daesang, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Daesang Marks Chung Jung One’s 30th Anniversary as Ofood Leads Global Growth

Since the 1950s, Daesang's business has been anchored by its iconic seasoning brand Miwon. To meet the burgeoning 1990s wellness trend and surging consumer demand for healthier options, the company introduced Chung Jung One, a specialized food brand dedicated to clean and fresh food products. Guided by the philosophy of delivering the authentic taste of nature, Chung Jung One has launched numerous signature products, including traditional Korean fermented staples such as soy sauce, gochujang, and doenjang. By continuously innovating across diverse product categories, from traditional condiments to modern home meal replacements (HMR), the brand has solidified its position as Korea's culinary powerhouse.

The brand heritage and technological expertise that Chung Jung One has built over the past 30 years are now expanding worldwide through Ofood, Daesang's dedicated global brand. Launched in 2017 to spearhead international expansion, Ofood established its own distinct identity through a strategic brand repositioning in 2022. Moving far beyond the traditional export model, Ofood is dedicated to creating new culinary experiences that seamlessly integrate the authentic flavors of Korea into the everyday lives of consumers around the world.

Leveraging Daesang's foundational fermentation expertise and the uncompromising quality standards of Chung Jung One, Ofood champions the "Korean Twist" as its core brand value, offering products meticulously optimized for global tastes and local food cultures. Today, Ofood drives the global K-Food movement across 81 countries, spanning North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia. Its flagship gochujang has established itself as the definitive global market leader, while the brand continues to scale its international presence through a diverse portfolio including specialty sauces, seaweed products, HMR products, and ramen.

The "O" in the Ofood logo captures a dual philosophy. It stands for "Ongoing," reflecting the continuation of the brand's identity built upon the essence of Korean cuisine and Daesang's fermentation heritage, and "Open," symbolizing a proactive commitment to embracing diverse food cultures and exploring new possibilities.

The dynamic logo design, inspired by the spreading motion of gochujang, reflects Ofood's philosophy of propelling the authenticity and vibrancy of Korean cuisine to every corner of the globe. Through participation in major international food exhibitions, localized marketing initiatives, and engaging digital content, Ofood continues to expand its consumer touchpoints both online and offline while driving its global brand momentum.

Daesang CEO Jungbae Lim said, "Chung Jung One's evolution into Korea's leading food brand over the past 30 years is a direct result of our consumers' trust, fueled by our relentless innovation and uncompromising quality philosophy. Going forward, we will continue to introduce new K-Food experiences that harmonize with diverse cultures and lifestyles, while extending the authentic flavors and values of Korea to consumers around the world."

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of fermented food products, with decades of expertise in food manufacturing. The company has grown into a premier global enterprise through internationally recognized brands such as Jongga and Ofood, offering a broad product portfolio that includes Kimchi, specialty sauces, convenient home meal replacements (HMR), and more. Headquartered in South Korea, Daesang operates manufacturing subsidiaries in the United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit www.daesang.com/en.

About Ofood

Ofood is a daily food brand that brings Korean flavors to everyday tables across generations and cultures worldwide. By adding a "Korean Twist" to the essence of K-cuisine, Ofood reimagines authentic flavors for global tastes in approachable, innovative ways. With a diverse portfolio spanning traditional fermented pastes (Jang), specialty sauces, seaweed, and HMR products, Ofood exports its products to 81 countries, expanding everyday access to K-Food for consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ofoodglobal.com/.

SOURCE Daesang Corporation