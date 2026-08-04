Daesang Publishes 2026 Sustainability Report with Focus on Respect-Centered ESG Management

- Comprehensive overview of Daesang's 2025 ESG performance and planned initiatives

- Concrete achievements and targets across climate action, resource circulation, social value creation, and corporate governance

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang, one of Korea's leading food companies, announced the publication of its 2026 Sustainability Report as it marks its 70th anniversary this year. The report provides a systematic overview of the Group's key ESG initiatives, achievements, and future goals. These efforts are guided by Daesang's core value of "Respect" and its overarching mission to create "A Healthier World for People and Nature."

Daesang's booth at THAIFEX–Anuga Asia 2026, held in Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2026.

Daesang adopted the slogan "RESPECT IN ACTION: The Power of Respect to Change Tomorrow" to bolster the effectiveness of its ESG management. The company operates a governance system led by its Board of Directors and executive team and conducts double materiality assessments to identify and manage key sustainable issues. It also analyzes the social and environmental impacts of its business activities and incorporates the findings into its management strategies, reinforcing implementation and transparency across its sustainability program.

In the environmental pillar, Daesang identified climate action and resource circulation as its key priorities. With the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its domestic sites by 22.7% by 2030 compared with 2018 levels, the company is improving energy efficiency, introducing environmentally friendly steam systems, optimizing manufacturing processes, and transitioning to low-carbon fuels. These efforts reduced its greenhouse gas emissions to 493,312 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO 2e ) in 2025, approximately 9.2% below the baseline-year level.

In sustainable packaging, Daesang continues to implement a resource circulation strategy based on the 3R principles (Reduce, Recycle, and Renewal). By developing more eco-friendly packaging, the company reduced plastic use by 891 metric tons in 2025 alone and is targeting a cumulative reduction of 6,480 metric tons by 2030. Improvements in packaging design and materials also increased the proportion of products with easily recyclable packaging to 96.5% in 2025, while the use of recycled plastics rose to 908 metric tons.

In the social pillar, the report introduces Daesang's diverse social contribution initiatives aligned with the Group's mission of creating "A Healthier World for People and Nature." These efforts center on the Daesang Volunteer Corps, an integrated platform that brings together employees, homemakers, and university students. Its activities include supporting vulnerable groups, promoting healthier eating and disability awareness, advancing resource circulation, and reducing carbon emissions.

In addition, Daesang became the first company in Korea's food industry to participate in the Food Bank pilot program and has continued donating food for the past 29 years. The company also supports shared growth with local communities through initiatives such as the Daesang Red Challenge blood donation campaign, job creation programs for people with disabilities, and the Meals for Youth project, which supports small businesses near university campuses. Daesang is also addressing climate change by helping farms install high-efficiency heating and cooling systems to reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and running the ZERO Campaign, which encourages employees to adopt carbon-neutral practices in their daily lives.

In recognition of these efforts, Daesang has been designated a Community Contribution Recognized Company for four consecutive years since 2023. Its 2025 assessment analyzed 14 community engagement programs by measuring their social impact in monetary terms from the beneficiaries' perspective. The assessment found that the company's initiatives generated approximately KRW 25.6 billion in social value.

The governance section highlights Daesang's efforts to strengthen the independence and expertise of its Board of Directors, enhance information security, improve risk management, and reinforce compliance management. More than half of the Board members are independent directors, and the company publicly discloses a Board competency matrix based on seven core competencies that reflect the characteristics of the food industry and its business environment, enhancing transparency and Board effectiveness.

As information security threats such as personal data breaches and cyberattacks continue to become more sophisticated, Daesang has appointed a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In 2022, the company became the first in Korea's food industry to obtain both ISO 27001 Information Security Management System certification and ISO 27701 Privacy Information Management System certification, both of which it continues to maintain. Daesang requires employees to sign information security pledges and regularly conducts employee training and awareness campaigns, supported by continuous monitoring. These measures helped Daesang record zero information security incidents in 2025.

Jungbae Lim, CEO of Daesang, said, "Guided by our Group's core value of 'Respect,' this report provides a transparent account of our ESG achievements and future strategies. As we celebrate our 70th anniversary, we will further embed sustainability throughout our business and continue making meaningful changes to build a healthier future for people and nature."

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of fermented food products, with decades of expertise in food manufacturing. The company has grown into a premier global enterprise through internationally recognized brands such as Jongga and Ofood, offering a broad product portfolio that includes kimchi, specialty sauces, convenient home meal replacements (HMR), and more. Headquartered in South Korea, Daesang operates manufacturing subsidiaries in the United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit www.daesang.com/en.

SOURCE Daesang Corporation