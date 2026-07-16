Daesang Highlights Global Market Leadership at IFT FIRST 2026 Exhibition

- Showcasing next-generation food ingredient solutions aligned with global food trends, including clean-label, vegan, and low-sodium options at Chicago's premier food tech event

- Unveiling allulose and Capsulaid™, leveraging 70 years of proprietary expertise to secure global market leadership

SEOUL, South Korea, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang has solidified its global ingredient competitiveness following its participation in IFT FIRST 2026, the world's largest food science and innovation expo, held at McCormick Place from July 13 to 15.

Daesang's booth at IFT FIRST 2026, the world's largest food science and innovation expo, held in Chicago, U.S.

Hosted annually by the Institute of Food Technologists, IFT FIRST is the world's largest food science and innovation expo. The 2026 edition drew over 1,000 companies from 80 countries and more than 15,500 industry buyers. Daesang has participated in the event since 2024 to showcase its advanced food ingredient technologies. This year, the company captured visitor attention through live product demonstrations that proved the distinct edge of its proprietary umami- and sodium-reduction solutions.

At this year's exhibition, Daesang introduced a portfolio of innovative food ingredients aligned with global trends focused on health and sustainability. The company spotlighted Dsavory®, its next-generation fermented flavor enhancer designed to support clean-label, vegan, and low-sodium product development.

As a fermented solution that elevates umami while preserving the food's original profile, Dsavory® qualifies for a clean "Natural Flavor" label declaration, allowing manufacturers to replace synthetic enhancers and cut sodium levels. At the exhibition, Daesang presented the functional applications of its Dsavory lineup, drawing significant interest for its specialized offerings. While Dsavory UH rapidly boosts initial umami perception to optimize low-sodium foods, Dsavory LH introduces deep mid-to-late flavor notes ideal for instant noodles and sauces. Additionally, Dsavory MH garnered strong interest for its ability to deliver rich umami with roasted meat notes, making it a highly adaptable option for snacks, processed meat products, and plant-based meat alternatives. The entire lineup has secured FEMA GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status, validating its safety and reliability.

In response to accelerating demand for weight-management and low-sugar foods, Daesang introduced its integrated alternative sweetener brand Sweevero™. Built upon the success of Daesang's allulose in the North American market, Sweevero™ encompasses stevia and customized sugar-reduction systems tailored to customer needs. The brand attracted strong interest from global food industry professionals at the exhibition. Daesang also presented specialized formulations designed to eliminate the unnatural sweet notes, bitterness, and lingering aftertaste often associated with alternative sweeteners, delivering a cleaner, more balanced flavor profile. By sampling beverages formulated with these systems, visitors experienced firsthand Daesang's ability to elevate taste quality in low-sugar and low-calorie applications.

Daesang also highlighted EMULAID™, a plant-based emulsion stabilizer made from waxy corn starch. By maintaining a uniform balance between oil and water, EMULAID™ improves texture and quality across various applications, including beverages, creamers, sauces, and flavorings. In addition, the company unveiled Capsulaid™, a next-generation solution engineered to securely encapsulate functional ingredients, such as flavors, colors, oils, and vitamins, into a stable powder form. Capsulaid™ captured considerable attention for its ability to maintain low viscosity while delivering excellent emulsifying performance during spray drying, resulting in exceptional storage stability and end-product quality.

"IFT FIRST 2026 was a powerful platform for us to reintroduce our 70-year legacy of food ingredient technology and specialized solutions to the global market," stated Hyo-hoon Lee, Head of Ingredient Marketing at Daesang. "Moving forward, we are focused on strengthening our role not merely as a raw material supplier, but as a strategic collaborative partner that develops customized formulations alongside our clients. By utilizing the U.S. market as our strategic hub, we will continuously expand the applications of our next-generation ingredients to deliver solutions perfectly optimized for evolving global food trends."

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of fermented food products, with decades of expertise in food manufacturing. The company has grown into a premier global enterprise through internationally recognized brands such as Jongga and Ofood, offering a broad product portfolio that includes Kimchi, specialty sauces, convenient home meal replacements (HMR), and more. Headquartered in South Korea, Daesang operates manufacturing subsidiaries in the United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit www.daesang.com/en.

SOURCE Daesang Corporation