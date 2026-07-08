- Ofood Tteokbokki secures distribution through Amazon, Kroger, and other U.S. retail channels with consumer-favored flavors like Original, Garlic, BBQ, and Rosé

- Expanding across North America with K-Ramyun made with real Jongga Kimchi, now available through major retail channels in Canada and the United States

SEOUL, South Korea, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang Corporation, one of Korea's leading food companies, has designated HMR (Home Meal Replacement) products as a core global strategic product category alongside its established pillars of Jongga Kimchi, seaweed, and sauces. Fronted by its global food brand Ofood, the company is accelerating its efforts to popularize Korean HMR products for consumers around the world.

Daesang’s Ofood Expands Global Reach with Korean HMR Products

Daesang is currently expanding its K-HMR product business, particularly across North America and Europe. Focusing on popular Korean street food favorites such as tteokbokki and ramyun, which are gaining massive traction among global Gen Z consumers, the company is accelerating its market expansion to make Korean cuisine both easily accessible and convenient for local palates.

Tteokbokki, Korea's Iconic Street Food, Expands Beyond Asia into North America and Europe

Tteokbokki, Korea's definitive street food, is rapidly expanding its global reach, propelled by the surging influence of Korean cultural content. In 2025, Korea's exports of processed rice products surpassed the $300 million milestone to hit a record high, with tteokbokki being the primary export driver. According to The Rise of Tteokbokki in the European Market, a report published by global market research firm Mintel, tteokbokki products, once primarily popular in Asian markets such as China and Malaysia, are now rapidly gaining ground across North America, with a parallel growth trend emerging in Europe.

Daesang currently exports Ofood tteokbokki products to more than 40 countries across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Tteokbokki sales expanded by approximately 12% year over year in 2025 and surged by roughly 84% compared with 2021, demonstrating a robust and sustained growth trajectory.

Since 2021, Ofood has expanded its tteokbokki lineup into major U.S. retail channels, including Amazon and Kroger, accelerating its mainstream market penetration. The lineup ranges from individual rice cakes to shelf-stable meal kits complete with sauces, offering a variety of flavors tailored to local preferences, including Original, Garlic, BBQ, Sweet Chili, and Rosé. The Diablo Sauce, developed for consumers who enjoy extra kick of hot spices, has received particularly positive feedback in the local market. Ofood continues to strengthen its competitiveness by diversifying into microwaveable Cup Tteokbokki, available in Original, Mala, and Rosé varieties.

To meet growing demand, Daesang is accelerating the expansion of its global production network. Building on its manufacturing footprint in China and Vietnam, the company completed a rice cake production plant in Indonesia in 2023 to support demand across Asia. The facility produces rice cakes, tteokbokki, and sauces in a variety of flavors and packaging options, while products tailored to the Indonesian market are distributed under the Mamasuka brand. Going forward, Daesang plans to expand its distribution network from the U.S. into Europe. The company continues to refine product formulations to meet Europe's stringent ingredient regulations while developing flavors tailored to local consumer preferences. Ofood products are currently available through mainstream retail channels in the Netherlands and Poland, with further expansion planned across Europe, including the United Kingdom and France.

Expanding Across North America with K-Kimchi Ramyun Made with Real Jongga Kimchi

In January 2026, Ofood launched two Kimchi ramyun products through major retail channels in Canada and the United States, accelerating its expansion across the North American market. The lineup includes Real Kimchi Ramyun, featuring a spicy broth enriched with kimchi, and Real Fiery Kimchi Ramyun, a stir-fried style ramyun made with gochujang. Rather than using freeze-dried kimchi powder or kimchi flakes, both products contain authentic and fresh Jongga Kimchi, Korea's No. 1* kimchi brand, delivering a crisp texture and rich fermented flavor.

* NIELSEN KOREA 2007-2025 Kimchi Sales Volume & Value

Real Kimchi Ramyun features generous portions of Jongga Kimchi in a flavorful broth that captures the refreshing, spicy character of authentic kimchi. Its rich umami broth recreates the depth of traditional Korean kimchi stew while balancing sourness and aroma to make it enjoyable for a wide range of consumers. Real Fiery Kimchi Ramyun combines Jongga Kimchi, Ofood gochujang, and aged habanero sauce to deliver an intensely spicy stir-fried ramyun with a balance of sweet and tangy flavors. Its crisp kimchi texture and clean, lingering heat offer consumers a distinctive new spicy ramyun experience. The two Ofood Kimchi Ramyun products are currently available at major retail chains including Costco and Loblaws in Canada, as well as Costco, Kroger, H Mart, H-E-B, Albertsons, and Amazon in the United States.

Meanwhile, Daesang continues to promote Korean HMR products through a variety of marketing initiatives. In 2024, the company launched food truck campaigns across New York and Los Angeles, serving dishes like kimchi fried rice, japchae, kimchi pancakes, and tteokbokki prepared with Jongga and Ofood products. The events drew approximately 6,000 visitors, with queues stretching more than 50 meters and generating massive buzz among local foodies. Going forward, Daesang plans to expand tasting events and promotional activities that allow consumers to experience Korean HMR products firsthand to continuously widen global interest.

Eun-young Park, Head of Daesang's Food Business Unit, said, "As Korean street food continues to gain popularity worldwide and global consumer demand grows, we are expanding our HMR product portfolio with competitive products such as Ofood Tteokbokki and Kimchi Ramyun. Going forward, we will continue to lead the global K-Food market by offering differentiated products that meet the tastes and needs of consumers around the world."

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of fermented food products, with decades of expertise in food manufacturing. The company has grown into a premier global enterprise through internationally recognized brands such as Jongga and Ofood, offering a broad product portfolio that includes kimchi, specialty sauces, convenient home meal replacements (HMR), and more. Headquartered in South Korea, Daesang operates manufacturing subsidiaries in the United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. For more information, visit www.daesang.com/en.

About Ofood

Ofood is a daily food brand that brings Korean flavors to everyday tables across generations and cultures worldwide. By adding a "Korean Twist" to the essence of K-cuisine, Ofood reimagines authentic flavors for global tastes in approachable, innovative ways. With a diverse portfolio spanning traditional fermented pastes (Jang), specialty sauces, seaweed, and HMR products, Ofood exports its products to 81 countries, expanding everyday access to K-Food for consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ofoodglobal.com/ .

SOURCE Daesang Corporation