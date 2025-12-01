- To be held over three days from the 2nd to the 4th in Paris, France, with 1,550 companies and more than 24,000 visitors expected.

- Specialty ingredients including amino acids and microalgae to be showcased, along with tasting sessions featuring dishes made with the natural seasoning ingredient "Dsavory"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang will participate in "FiE 2025 (Food Ingredients Europe 2025)," one of the world's largest food ingredient exhibitions, to be held in Paris, France from the 2nd to the 4th. The company's participation reflects its commitment to expand its global ingredient business capabilities and strengthen its presence in the international market.

Daesang to Participate in “FiE 2025” in Paris, Strengthening Global Ingredient Competitiveness

Launched in 1986, Food Ingredients Europe (FiE) is the largest food and food additive exhibition in Europe, showcasing the latest technologies and trends in food ingredients and additives. It serves as a global platform to explore essential raw materials and additives for food manufacturing, as well as the latest trends in the food industry. This year, more than 1,550 companies from approximately 135 countries and over 24,000 visitors, including professional buyers, are expected to attend.

At the exhibition, Daesang will showcase three categories of specialty high-performance ingredients, including natural seasoning ingredients, EMULAID, and microalgae, backed by its proprietary technologies developed through years of experience in the domestic and global food ingredient business. By introducing its extensive ingredient portfolio developed through long-standing fermentation expertise, the company aims to expand its overseas sales channels and strengthen partnerships with global clients to reinforce its position in the global ingredient market.

Daesang will introduce the natural seasoning ingredient "Dsavory," which enhances natural umami while preserving the original taste of food. Dsavory enables balanced umami across a wide range of products and delivers deep flavor without using actual meat, making it applicable to soups, snacks, and alternative proteins, while supporting environmentally friendly and sustainable product development. At this year's exhibition, Daesang will also operate a tasting session where visitors can sample nuggets and soups made with Dsavory ingredients.

Six high value amino acids including L-arginine, L-glutamine, and L-citrulline will also be exhibited. These ingredients are widely used in pharmaceuticals, health functional foods, and animal feed, and global demand continues to grow as they serve as core raw materials for nutritional fortification and functional product development.

The company will also introduce plant based protein ingredients derived from microalgae, including Green Chlorella, GoldRella, and White Chlorella. These ingredients contain protein and dietary fiber, as well as essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, making them suitable for plant based alternative foods and health functional foods. Their safety and regulatory compliance are supported by SA-GRAS (Self-Affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe) status, which authorizes their use and sale in the United States.

In addition, Daesang will introduce the modified starch "EMULAID," which stabilizes texture and flavor by preventing the separation of oil and water. Made from waxy corn starch, it is suitable for vegan applications, has low viscosity, and dissolves easily even in cold water, enabling its use in across a wide range of manufacturing processes.

Lee Hyo-hoon, Head of Ingredient Marketing at Daesang, said, "This global ingredient exhibition offers an important opportunity to showcase the strength of Daesang's specialty ingredients developed through our proprietary technologies, while gaining insight into evolving trends and expanding our international network. We will continue to strengthen cooperation with our global clients based on our unique expertise and technologies to broaden our presence on the worldwide ingredient market."

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation has been one of the world's largest producers of fermented food products for over 60 years, and has grown to be the global leading Korean based food company by operating global brands such as Jongga, and O'Food which provides sauce, ready-to-eat meals, and many more products. Headquartered in South Korea, the company also has manufacturing subsidiaries in United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Visit www.daesang.com/en for more information.

SOURCE Daesang Corporation