Daewoong Pharmaceutical Received GMP Certification from Brazilian ANVISA

News provided by

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

27 Nov, 2023, 19:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical is pleased to announce that its Osong factory in Korea achieved Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification from the Regulatory Authority of Brazil, ANVISA.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical, represented by CEO Seng-ho Jeon and Chang-Jae Lee, proudly announced that their Osong factory passed the Brazilian Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspection with a flawless "Zero" Observation in terms of compliance. This success in the rigorous GMP inspection underscores the Osong plant's commitment to the highest quality standards and the excellence of its smart manufacturing practices.

This Successful Inspection paves the way for Daewoong Pharmaceutical to further its entry into the Brazilian pharmaceutical market.

Brazil's GMP review is known to be challenging, involving stringent requirements. ANVISA actively conducts on-site inspections overseas, meticulously examines not only pharmaceutical quality management on-site but also data integrity, manufacturing facilities, and compliance with GMP in production processes. Within the industry, passing Brazil's GMP without any issues is publicly recognized as a difficult task, and achieving a flawless inspection is considered a remarkable accomplishment.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical emphasized the crucial role of the Level 4 smart factory system in the Osong Plant. Level 4 facilitates proactive measures and optimal decision-making, allowing for advanced process operation simulations where data integrity is demonstrable.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical, leveraging its smart process, plans to actively pursue GMP certifications in additional countries, including developed nations. This strategic move aims to establish a smooth global expansion of their innovative drugs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's management. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) Regulatory and governmental approvals: The approval process for pharmaceutical products is subject to extensive regulations and may involve uncertainties and delays. Any failure to obtain necessary approvals or the occurrence of delays in the approval process could adversely affect Daewoong Pharmaceutical's business and results of operations; and (2) Clinical trials: The success of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's products depends on the results of clinical trials. The results of early clinical trials may not be indicative of the results of later-stage or larger-scale clinical trials.

SOURCE Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Also from this source

Daewoong Pharmaceutical to Participates in CPHI Worldwide 2023, Showcasing Own Novel Drug in the Global Market

Daewoong Pharmaceutical to Participates in CPHI Worldwide 2023, Showcasing Own Novel Drug in the Global Market

Daewoong Pharmaceutical is thrilled to announce its participation in CPHI Worldwide 2023, one of the world's premier pharmaceutical industry...
Daewoong Pharmaceutical presenta en China una solicitud de nuevo fármaco para Fexuprazan, algo que desafía el mercado más grande del mundo de medicamentos contra la úlcera

Daewoong Pharmaceutical presenta en China una solicitud de nuevo fármaco para Fexuprazan, algo que desafía el mercado más grande del mundo de medicamentos contra la úlcera

Fexuprazan es el medicamento número 34 de producción nacional recientemente desarrollado por Daewoong Pharmaceutical para el tratamiento de la...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.