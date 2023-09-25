Daewoong Therapeutics Gets MFDS Nod for Phase 1 IND for the World's First Eyedrop Treatment for Diabetic Retinopathy and Macular Edema

News provided by

Daewoong Therapeutics

25 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • First-in-class drug product targeting SGLT-2 in the posterior eye
  • Confirmation of drug delivery and efficacy in diabetic primate and rodent models during preclinical phase

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea, is pioneering the development of the world's first-in-class eyedrop formulation for the treatment of diabetic eye diseases.

On September 14th, Daewoong confirmed the approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for a phase 1 clinical trial plan for its investigational product DWRX2008. The inaugural study, set for Q4 of 2023, will assess the safety and pharmacokinetics of DWRX2008 across diverse dosages in both healthy Korean and Caucasian subjects.

Continue Reading
Daewoong Therapeutics Gets MFDS Nod for Phase 1 IND for the World’s First Eyedrop Treatment for Diabetic Retinopathy and Macular Edema
Daewoong Therapeutics Gets MFDS Nod for Phase 1 IND for the World’s First Eyedrop Treatment for Diabetic Retinopathy and Macular Edema

DWRX2008 is an innovative nanoparticle eyedrop adaptation of Envlo®(enavogliflozin), which tackles the challenge of poor retinal drug absorption from oral use. It is thought to maintain the dosage efficiency of enavogliflozin, delivering therapeutic effects at just 1/30th the dose of leading SGLT2 inhibitors. Last April, DWRX2008 was granted Korea Drug Development Fund(KDDF) designation for advanced preclinical development. Notably, recent findings indicate its effectiveness in reducing central macular thickness and vascular leakage exclusively in the eyes of diabetic primates that received the treatment, with no such effects observed in untreated eyes.

Diabetic retinopathy, a microvascular complication arising from hyperglycemia and oxidative stress, remains a leading cause of global blindness. While anti-VEGF eye injections serve as the primary treatment and command a $9 billion market, their costs and invasive nature highlight the need for a more affordable and patient-friendly alternative to complement existing therapies.

Bokki Kang, CEO of Daewoong Therapeutics, stated, "DWRX2008 offers a hopeful solution for persistent posterior eye diseases, particularly for those hesitant or unresponsive to eye injections. We're also exploring combination treatment options." He added, "Our dedication to advancing drug delivery technology remains strong as we aim to meet diverse medical needs and uplift patient care worldwide."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Daewoong Therapeutics' current beliefs and expectations. Factors such as regulatory approvals and clinical trial outcomes may impact the company's business and results, with potential delays and uncertainties in the approval process. The success of their products relies on clinical trial results, and early trials may not predict later-stage outcomes accurately. 

SOURCE Daewoong Therapeutics

Also from this source

Daewoong Therapeutics Gets MFDS Nod for Phase 1 IND for the World's First Eyedrop Treatment for Diabetic Retinopathy and Macular Edema

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.